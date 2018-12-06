‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Helps Alexis, Obrecht Pops Up, And Willow Connects With Michael

The latest General Hospital spoilers signal that the episode airing on Thursday, December 6, will have a lot going on throughout Port Charles. Laura and “Kevin” will have another rough conversation, the investigation into Kiki’s death heats up, Finn and Anna arrive in Cuba — and it looks like Michael and Willow will gingerly proceed in a possible romance.

Chase and Jordan are both desperate for answers regarding who murdered Kiki, and General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that they will both be working hard on the investigation throughout Thursday’s show. Chase is carefully considering the ways that Mary Pat and Kiki’s cases connect — and Jordan will be obsessing over the case.

The Twitter sneak peek indicates that Sam will sit down with Alexis, and reveal that she has information she believes will help, seemingly with Griffin’s defense. While Ava and Julian are still desperate to see Griffin pay for what they think he did to Kiki, many others feel confident that the person responsible for this murder is still at large.

Griffin will continue to plead his case, desperate to convince Chase that he had nothing to do with Kiki’s death. While Chase won’t be able to say much in return, it does seem that the detective is focusing on other possibilities.

Has Chase found a lead in the search for Kiki's murderer, West Coast? Griffin's life depends on it. #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! #GH55 pic.twitter.com/R57LcVqEgr — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 5, 2018

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Jordan and Curtis will get some private time to share some intimate moments, but they will end up talking about the case. Curtis will make a mention of how things that look too good to be true usually are, and that may be a bit of foreshadowing about the path this case will be taking in the weeks ahead.

Thursday’s episode will also show Finn and Anna arriving in Cuba — and it won’t take them long to cross paths with Obrecht. Anna is determined to get Obrecht back to Port Charles, but viewers know that Liesl should never be underestimated.

Of course, fans would probably like to see Anna succeed on this front. Not only do viewers love Kathleen Gati, the actress who plays Obrecht, but they know that she’s the one person who could turn everything upside down with Nelle and Brad’s baby swap scheme — as she knows that Nelle and Michael’s baby was born alive.

Michael and Willow are slowly edging toward a possible romance, although she has shared some flirtatious moments with Chase as well. General Hospital spoilers have suggested that her need for the grief support group may mean that she is baby Wiley’s birth mother, but so far, the writers are keeping the viewers in the dark on this front. During Thursday’s show, Michael and Willow will cross paths again — and she’ll mention needing something from him.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, there is also a very heated argument ahead between “Kevin” and Laura. She is beside herself trying to understand how radically different he seems, completely unaware that he’s really Ryan. General Hospital spoilers hint that all of these storylines will take some intriguing twists and turns in the days ahead, and fans won’t want to miss what’s on the way.