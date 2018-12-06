Will Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Get Engaged Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7?

Find out why the 'Vanderpump Rules' couple won't be following in the footsteps of their many co-stars.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix will not be the next Vanderpump Rules couple to become engaged.

Following Brittany Cartwright’s engagement to Jax Taylor — and Lala Kent’s engagement to Randall Emmett — fans were wondering if the longtime couple will change their views on marriage, and take the next step.

Unfortunately for viewers who would like to see them tie the knot, that isn’t going to happen. During an appearance at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Friday, November 30, Sandoval confirmed to Us Weekly magazine that he and Madix will “probably never” take that step in their relationship.

“It’s not on the agenda for us,” Madix confirmed, adding that James Kennedy and girlfriend Raquel Leviss “might actually” be next.

According to Madix, the next Vanderpump Rules couple who will likely become engaged is either Kennedy and Leviss or Stassi Schroeder and her boyfriend, Beau Clark. As fans well know, Schroeder and Clark just revealed their relationship for the first time on Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, but have been dating for about one year.

As for why Madix is not willing to marry Sandoval, who has expressed interest in tying the knot during past seasons, she told Us Weekly magazine that she has way too many other things to focus on.

“I’ve got to travel the world, I’ve got to be a successful businesswoman, I’ve got to put out a series of cocktail books,” Madix explained. “I gotta go to outer space. I want to go to outer space so bad.”

“I can open a TomTom on Mars. We have so much to do,” Sandoval agreed.

While Tom Sandoval has spoken about the possibility of marrying Ariana Madix, he did acknowledge during the interview that he and his girlfriend would rather put the money they would spend on a wedding into something different.

“People spend so much money on weddings, it’s kind of crazy,” Madix noted.

During Monday night’s episode, fans were taken behind the scenes of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s June engagement in Malibu. As for Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, their engagement happened in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in September — and will not be seen at all during the seventh season of the show.

To see more of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.