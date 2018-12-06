Busy Philipps Shows Off The Results Of Her 4-Hour Kim Kardashian Makeover

Busy Philipps has become the image of the Kardashian sisters as she paid tribute to her fellow E! Network stars on Thursday. With Kim Kardashian scheduled to appear on Philipps’ talk show Busy Tonight on Sunday, the host prepared by taking part in a makeover that gave a look similar to that of the ladies on Keeping Up with the Kardashians — and her fans are loving it, according to a report by E! News.

In a morning Instagram post, Philipps revealed that after four hours, her makeover was finally complete. She was ready to pay tribute to the Kardashian family, with Kim’s appearance airing directly after the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday.

While the makeover was quite extensive, Philipps posed and pulled off her new look effortlessly — while rocking a Yeezy inspired “athleisure” look. Philipps wore a rust-colored outfit with skintight leggings and a matching sports bra that showed off her bare midriff. Mimicking a classic Kim pose, Philipps wore her light brown coat hanging off of her shoulders, and paired the ensemble with a pair of clear heels.

Philipps added a blonde wig to her ensemble, one that is quite similar to the wigs that Kim has worn out from time to time.

Philipps drove her fans crazy as she debuted her new Kardashian look, drawing in more than 70,000 likes and 1,600 comments as of the writing of this article. Along with her dedicated followers, Philipps’ style drew compliments from several of her celebrity contemporaries.

The majority of the comments were short but sweet, with comedian Whitney Cummings commenting “I need a minute,” and Jenna Fischer writing “I’ve always wanted to do that.” Mindy Kaling added, “I’m obsessed.”

Actress Constance Zimmer was lost for words, simply leaving some hand-clapping emojis, while Michelle Monaghan summed it up by only saying “Dead.”

While Philipps may now have the same look as Kim Kardashian, she recently revealed that she definitely doesn’t react to ecstasy the same way, as previously covered by the Inquisitr.

After the reality star grabbed headlines with her confession that she was high on ecstasy during the filming of her infamous 2003 sex tape, Philipps revealed on her show that there was no chance the same thought would go through her head if she were on the drug.

“I’ve done ecstasy,” Philipps explained. “I was a ’90s raver in Arizona. Making a sex tape literally never occurred to me on ecstasy. It never made me horny!”