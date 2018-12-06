‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Teases Topless, Sexy Look From ‘Maxim Italia’ Photo Shoot

Former Playboy model Lindsey Pelas has been sharing a lot of racy photos to her Instagram page lately, and her latest is generating a lot of buzz among her fans. The photo is from a shoot the model and actress did for Maxim Italia and it is an incredibly revealing, sexy picture.

Lindsey Pelas is featured in Maxim Italia and both the model and the media outlet credit Brian Hayes for the stunning photographs he captured. The outlet shared a couple of gorgeous photos of Pelas via their Instagram page and the feature of her is live on their site. In addition, Lindsey has shared a racy photo from that experience to her Instagram page too.

In the snapshot Lindsey shared, she is sitting on a bed wearing just black thong panties. Pelas is sitting angled in such a way that her curvy derriere can be seen, but so can her slim waist, and her bare breasts that are covered only by the model’s hands. She has her long, blonde hair cascading down her back and she is gazing seductively at the camera.

One of the images that Maxim Italia shared shows Lindsey wearing a peach-colored bikini that flaunts her cleavage and amazing abs. In the feature article posted on the outlet’s website, Pelas opens up about how she doesn’t like manipulators or bad boys. Rather, she says, women love smart, good guys, but she notes that it takes time and patience to build the right relationship.

The feature details that Pelas, a 26-year-old who lives in West Hollywood, California, grew up in Louisiana with three brothers and five sisters. They indicate that Lindsey does have a degree in history, but also that she acknowledges that she tends to be stereotyped for her curves while her intelligence is overlooked.

In the images shared in the Maxim Italia feature, Pelas can be seen wearing several different sexy bikinis and lingerie sets and she poses in various positions to flaunt all of her enviable curves. Lindsey’s fans will certainly be anxious to check all of these photos out, as they quickly responded to this new topless post with plenty of admiration.

The Playboy model has 8.1 million followers on Instagram, and this sultry topless picture pulled in nearly 60,000 likes in just an hour. Almost 1,000 fans commented on the post, many of them noting that she was beautiful, gorgeous, and on fire.

Lindsey Pelas’ career seems to be on fire at the moment. In addition to this feature, she has a calendar coming out and she also has a new podcast as well as numerous other projects in the works. Her fans love what she’s been working on and clearly cannot wait to see what she shares with them next.