Rainbow creates a sarcastic video with Trump, using the song 'My Favorite Things' From 'The Sound of Music.'

Does the Mueller investigation have you down? Looking for a boost to cheer you up? Just simply remember your favorite things. At least that’s political comedian Randy Rainbow’s advice for everyone, but especially Donald Trump. Rainbow does a mock interview with Trump and then breaks into song, cheering him up by listing some of his favorite, albeit disturbing things.

New Now Next is sharing the song “Trump’s Favorite Things” by Randy Rainbow in a mock effort to cheer Trump up. The attempt is made in a similar manner to that which Julie Andrews’ character, Maria, employs to cheer up the Von Trapp children in the classic musical The Sound of Music.

Rainbow’s lyrics are likely to have the opposite effect on Trump, but they will likely put a smile on the face of his foes.

“Tyrants and traitors and climate deniers, five dollar spray tans with under-eye rings, these are a few of your favorite things!”

The cheeky commentator goes on to elaborate on his criticism of the president, via YouTube.

“Burying tax returns after you file ’em, tear-gassing migrants for seeking asylum, big fat-a** buckets of fried chicken wings, these are a few of your favorite things!”

The Advocate continues, sharing some of the spicier lines from Randy Rainbow’s stinging parody of things that, he says, should distract Trump from things like “witch hunt” and “collusion.”

“Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens, destroying the first amendment, white nationalists, big fake t**s, brutal dictators, and cold-hearted liars…”

And then, instead of “when the dog bites, when the bee stings, when you’re feeling sad,” Rainbow lists things that he believes must be bugging Trump — like former friends flipping and giving testimony to Robert Mueller and his investigative team.

“When your friends flip, when your day sucks, and your hair looks bad, just blame all the victims and praise all the schmucks and then you won’t feel so sad.”

Rainbow doesn’t stop there, referencing rumors about a pee tape, Russian prostitutes, and being friends with foreign despots.

But Randy Rainbow isn’t the only person who thinks that Trump might need some cheering up. Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano believes that the president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., will be indicted soon.

“The president himself should be extremely uncomfortable about this.”

And Napolitano thinks that the cross-section of the Deutsche Bank raid and the Mueller investigation should also keep the president up at night.

“Who is the principal financier of the Trump organization for the past 20 years? Deutsche Bank. Now, I don’t know if there’s a connection. You know the means by which means American federal prosecutors could contact their colleagues across the pond and get a warrant served. All this stuff is kept under wraps until we get to it.”