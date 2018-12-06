Tammy Hembrow Flashes Major Skin And Sculpted Booty In Latest Bikini Snap As She Tugs Down Her Thong Bottoms

Model Tammy Hembrow never disappoints her 8.9 million Instagram followers, offering up hot bikini posts on a nearly daily basis. Her fit, sculpted body — and muscular booty — inspire her fans, and keeps them coming back for more.

The 24-year-old’s latest two-photo post features her in a hot-pink, barely-there bikini as she poses for a mirror selfie. She is flexing her flat, toned abdomen as she tugs down on her thong bottoms, revealing smooth, tight skin underneath. The tiny bikini top barely covers the model’s ample chest as she thrusts one hip to the side and bends her left knee, lifting her heel off the floor. Her long, blonde hair is worn combed back and loose down her back. She shows off her manicured nails as she snaps the photo.

The model proves that hard work in the gym definitely pays off in the second photo — as she gives her followers the perfect shot of her signature rounded, muscular backside.

She captioned the photo with a message directing her followers to her bio, where they can check out her meal plans and workouts on her own app, Tammy Fit. Her fans went crazy for the photo in the comments section, calling her a “goddess” and “absolutely gorgeous.”

One follower asked her how she could possibly be real — and added that she had the flattest stomach they had ever seen. Another Instagram user wrote, “You are flawless and magnificent from all angles.”

Yet another follower commented, “You always look incredible, I know you work hard at it. I love you for inspiring, Merry Christmas & it’s going to be a transformation New Year!”

On Wednesday, the Inquisitr reported that Tammy makes $45,000 from every selfie she posts in which she promotes the sports nutrition brand Women’s Best. She began promoting the brand in 2016, and has already posted 35 sponsored photos so far in 2018. In these photos, she typically poses with a shaker bottle full of one of their products.

In 2018, the blonde bombshell even attended a fitness convention for Women’s Best in Germany. In addition to posting selfies on her Instagram account, Tammy also has her own YouTube channel, one where she talks about the brand for her 1.2 million subscribers.

An inside source commented to the Daily Mail on Tammy’s work with Women’s Best — and the amount of money she receives to promote their products.