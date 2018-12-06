Kylie Jenner Slams Prankster For Fake Travis Scott Cheating Photo: ‘You’re Messing With Real People’

The Kardashian klan is speaking out after an image of what appeared to be Travis Scott kissing another woman went viral.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, some YouTube users staged photos of a “Travis Scott” lookalike appearing to get intimate with another woman, sparking rumors that the rapper was cheating on girlfriend Kylie Jenner. The rumors swirled for quite some time on social media before the YouTube users fessed up to the prank.

Obviously, cheating is a very sensitive subject for the Kardashian family — especially after Tristan Thompson made headlines when he cheated on Khloe Kardashian last year. Now, the Kardashian family is slamming the pranksters who staged the photos. Yesterday, People shared that Kylie Jenner shared a post on her Instagram story, slamming the pranksters for what they did.

“Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote in a since-deleted post. “I’m happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

And Kylie was not the only one to comment on the prank against her. Sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian also took to their social media accounts to slam the YouTubers for the cruel joke on their younger sister — especially since Kylie and Travis just started a family together, as they welcomed baby Stormi.

“I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together,” Kim wrote on Twitter, along with a screenshot of the video. “This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!”

Khloe also made a post on social media, calling the prank “absolutely disgusting” and saying that playing mind games with these people is not okay. The mother-of-one said that the person who made the photos should be “ashamed,” and called the photos “filth.”

Since facing a ton of backlash, Christian Adam G, who staged the photos — and made the behind-the-scenes YouTube video of the prank — has spoken. The YouTuber added a clip of the video to his Instagram page, along with a caption that explained that he never intended to ruin any relationships or families. He also added the same message to his YouTube page before reminding people that they should never believe everything they see on the internet.