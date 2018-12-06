Kim Kardashian Busts Out Of Skimpy Black Dress

Kim Kardashian is showing off her famous curves on social media again. The mother-of-three posted another racy photo of herself this week, and fans have come to expect nothing less from the reality star.

On Thursday, December 6, Kim Kardashian shared a sexy snapshot of herself to her Instagram account. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted wearing a skimpy black dress, one which showed off her ample cleavage.

In the photograph, Kim sports a two-piece black dress, said garment showing off her toned abs and flat tummy. The top of the dress boasts one strap, while the skirt featured a high slit which flaunted Kardashian’s toned legs.

Kim’s long, dark hair is parted down the middle in the picture, and is styled in long, loose waves which fall down her back. She’s also wearing a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow, dark brows and eyelashes, and a glossy pink lip.

In the caption for the picture, Kardashian says that she found the photo from her most recent trip to Miami over the summer. She then told fans that she wanted to go back to Florida, because it was pouring rain in her hometown of Calabasas.

It seems that Kim Kardashian’s trip to Miami with her friends and family may have been an escape for her — as it came during a rough time in her life. Kim’s husband, Kanye West, had been under major criticism from the media for his controversial comments on slavery and political opinions.

Things seemingly got so bad that Kim and Kanye had to go to couples therapy together. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian used therapy to try and understand West’s bipolar disorder diagnosis, as well as to deal with the negative attention that his comments attracted.

“She is trying to figure out how to cope with his illness and the fallout, specifically about his politics. She is supportive and it’s hard for her when people have reacted so strongly,” an insider told Radar Online.

In addition, Kim reportedly couldn’t understand why people were giving her husband so much hate for simply stating his ideas and opinions.

“She is trying to understand why people are so hateful. It’s been ugly. They had to up their security because Kanye supports Trump. They are working with former secret service,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!