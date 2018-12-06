Cardi B Makes First Public Appearance Since Offset Breakup At Art Basel

Cardi B took a break from the drama of her split with husband Offset for a little music and dancing in Miami. Just a day after the rapper announced that she and Offset were calling it quits, she appeared at the annual Art Basel festival to host an event at E11EVEN MIAMI, reports People, though people at the appearance say the new mom seemed down.

The 26-year-old appeared in a little black dress and a colorful rainbow wig at the club, showing up at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. What was missing, however, was her $500,000 eight-carat engagement ring that she’s been wearing for over a year — since she and Offset got engaged.

According to some accounts, the singer didn’t seem her usual self. Instead of putting herself into a performance, the “Bodak Yellow” singer mouthed the words to her songs as they played on the speakers. She also posed for a few pictures and did a little twerking for the crowd.

“She wasn’t singing or anything. You could tell she wasn’t her usual energetic self. It’s like she was trying to put on a good face but she looked sad,” said one attendee.

On Wednesday, the rapper announced that she was splitting with husband Offset via an Instagram post.

“We are really good friends, and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said in the post. “It’s nobody fault, it’s just like I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore.”

Cardi B made the announcement just days after texts were leaked, ones which intimate that Offset may have been looking to have a threesome without his wife. Allegedly, the rapper was sending suggestive texts to Instagram model Summer Bunni — and another rapper named Cuban Doll.

Summer Bunni has since sent a tearful apology to Cardi B through TMZ, in which the model says that she hasn’t been with Offset since Cardi B gave birth to their baby, Kulture. Sobbing, she says that she feels ashamed — and says that she didn’t want to be the cause of the breakup of her family. She apologized to the new mom and her fans.

Cardi B also posted the first photo of her daughter Kulture yesterday, per the Inquisitr, hours after announcing her separation. The rapper has been famously reluctant to show images of the new baby girl, even going so far as to turn down what was reportedly a seven-figure offer for rights to her images.