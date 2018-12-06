WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis-Bennett Shares Impressive Postpartum Photos

She gave birth just eight months ago, and she's already looking ripped.

If there’s one thing WWE Superstars tend to be known for, it’s for staying in impressive physical shape at all times. Wrestling is a cosmetic business, after all, so it only makes sense that both male and female performers would want to look their best whenever they can.

Maria Kanellis-Bennett just gave birth eight months ago, and she’s already posting shocking postpartum photos on Instagram of her progress, and it’s nothing short of impressive. She’s sporting an incredibly flat stomach that makes it easy to forget that she even had a child in the first place.

Maria doesn’t elaborate much in the captions for the photos. She simply wrote, “#8monthspostpartum” as the caption for each of the two pictures.

Speaking of her child, Maria gave birth to Frederica Moon on April 3, 2018. Her husband, Mike Bennett, is also a professional wrestler.

Up to this point, Kanellis-Bennett has shared lots of photos of herself working out, which would explain how she managed to get into such impressive shape in such a short period of time.

Before sharing these photos, Maria hasn’t been very shy about showing off her post-pregnancy progress, and even the photos she shared at just 11 weeks postpartum were incredibly impressive. It’s clear from the photos that young Frederica will certainly have a hard-working role model to look up to in her mom.

Maria Kanellis-Bennett first came into the WWE in 2004, through the company’s Diva Search competition. She came in during the era of bra and panties matches, and general second-tier status for female performers — with the exception of Chyna, who performed against male superstars. Still, she carved out a solid fanbase as a backstage interviewer, and she eventually became an in-ring performer in 2005.

She eventually left the WWE and had a long run in Ring of Honor as “The First Lady of ROH.” She also contracted for TNA, where she held the Knockouts Championship. Eventually, she returned to the WWE — with husband Mike Bennett — in 2017. working mostly as a manager.

Since returning to the company, she and Bennett have moved around between brands, sliding from SmackDown Live to Monday Night Raw, and then ultimately landing on 205 Live — where Kanellis has been serving as a manager for her husband.

Currently, Mike Bennett (wrestling as Mike Kanellis) is working with fellow cruiserweight TJP against the Lucha House Party faction of Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik.

Fans of Maria’s fantastic heel work will need to watch 205 Live on the WWE Network at 7:00 p.m. EST. The cruiserweight performers are not typically used on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live at this time.