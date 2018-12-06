‘One Piece’ Chapter 927 Spoilers: Sanji, Franky Beat Kaido’s Allies, Queen Sends Assassins To Take Revenge

One Piece Chapter 927 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are also surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring the encounter between the Strawhat Pirates and Emperor Kaido’s subordinates. Will the Strawhat Pirates be involved in more trouble before the war begins?

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 927 will start with Frannosuke (Franky), Uso Hachi (Usopp), and O-Robi (Nico Robin) gathering in a soba stand owned by Sangoro (Vinsmoke Sanji). They are eating Sanji’s specialty while having a conversation before three subordinates of Kyoshiro, an ally of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, arrived. The three men tried to extort money and targeted Sangoro’s soba stand.

Seeing lots of foods being wasted, Sanji and Franky decided to teach Kyoshiro’s henchmen a lesson. As expected, the Strawhat Pirates easily defeated the enemy and returned to their usual routine. Sanji filled a bowl of noodles and gave it to a little girl. The girl is Toko, who is working as a personal maid to an Oiran, also known as “woman of pleasure.”

One Piece Chapter 927 featured the most beautiful Oiran in Wano Country – Komurasaki. Komurasaki’s beauty is believed to be the ultimate version of every woman’s fantasy. When she came up on stage, she immediately caught the attention of Sanji, Usopp, and Franky. While her friends are busy watching, Robin decided to leave and said that she would need to meet Shogun Orochi soon.

One Piece Chapter 927 showed the banquet hosted by Shogun Orochi for Emperor Kaido, the Beast Pirates, and their allies in the Wano Country. During the celebration, Kyoshiro received a report that three of his men were beaten up by the Strawhat Pirates. However, Kyoshiro can’t deal with the enemies by himself since it will be disrespectful for him to leave.

Kyoshiro entrusted one of the Beast Pirates All-Stars, Queen the Plague, to handle the situation. Upon Queen’s orders, numerous assassins left to take revenge for their allies. One Piece Chapter 927 also revealed Shogun Orochi’s plan to make Komurasaki fall in love with him at the banquet night. In the leaked images for the upcoming chapter of One Piece, Shogun Orochi is shown as a five-headed dragon.

As of now, it remains unknown if Shogun Orochi has eaten a devil fruit or he really has the ability to transform into a dragon. One Piece Chapter 927 will be coming out soon and expected to be available on Mangastream and other manga websites.