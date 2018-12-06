Jason Momoa Strips Down As He Wanders The Halls Of ‘Saturday Night Live’

The 'Aquaman' star is thrilled to be hosting the venerable NBC comedy.

Jason Momoa is thrilled to be making his first Saturday Night Live appearance this weekend, and he’s promoting the upcoming episode with a video of a nearly-naked walk through NBC’s studios, E! Online is reporting.

The Aquaman star has been in New York City this week preparing for his big night on Saturday when he hosts the show for the first time, and indeed, makes his first appearance on the four-decades-strong NBC sketch comedy. The 39-year-old is stopping by studio 8H to promote his big movie, which drops in the USA on December 21.

All SNL guest hosts, Jason included, spend the week before their big night doing roughly the same things. In addition to meeting with the writers and cast, pitching sketch ideas, getting their bearings around the studio, and rehearsing their sketches, guest hosts also appear in promos for their appearance – and Momoa is no exception.

For example, in the promo which you can see below, the Aquaman star gets confused by an NBC page for another NBC page and gets roped into taking phone calls. Tasked with answering a phone call of the utmost importance, Momoa roughs up co-star Beck Bennett before breaking into a song-and-dance sequence.

However, the promo that you came to this article to see isn’t an official NBC promo at all, as far as anyone knows. It appears to be just Jason having a good time. Nevertheless, in the Instagram video which you can see below, the Game of Thrones star talks to the camera about his excitement at being on SNL and about what he’s been up to this week, all while in the shower (the camera is pointed in such a way that there’s not much to see). He then puts on a towel and wanders around the eighth floor of Rockefeller Plaza wearing naught but a towel.

Of course, Momoa’s Instagram followers are enjoying the promo quite a bit, whether or not they have any intention of watching SNL this weekend.

Speaking of Drogo – that is, Momoa’s Game of Thrones character Khal Drogo – Jason channeled him for another promo, even speaking Dothraki for the bit.

So does that mean that Khal Drogo will be appearing this Saturday? As of this writing, there’s no indication either way.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday at 11:35 p.m. Eastern Time.