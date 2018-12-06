Sarah Palin’s Son Track Checks Himself Into Halfway House After Multiple Arrests For Assault

Following multiple arrests for assault, Track Palin — son of former VP candidate Sarah Palin — has turned himself in to an Anchorage halfway house, Us Weekly reported. Palin was scheduled to enter the halfway house back in October after a judge sentenced Palin, who served in Iraq, to the treatment facility following his conviction on the assault charges brought against him.

“But the 29-year-old Army veteran won a delay after his lawyer said a bed at an Anchorage treatment hospital for veterans became available. He checked into the halfway house Wednesday morning, said Trey Watson of Geo Reentry of Alaska Inc., which operates the halfway house,” AP said of Palin’s halfway house check-in.

The veteran’s first run-in with the law came in 2016 when Palin punched his then-girlfriend. Those assault charges, along with one for possession of a firearm while intoxicated, where dismissed. His mother, Sarah Palin, indicated that her son suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder following his time in Iraq.

Palin was then arrested in 2017 after breaking into his parents’ home and assaulting his father while on the premises. His mother, Sarah, called the police on her son, telling them that he was “freaking out on some sort of medication,” People reported at the time. The attack came after Track, allegedly intoxicated, came to blows with his father over the use of a vehicle. He was originally charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of assault and criminal mischief but agreed to a plea deal.

In September of this year, Palin, 29, was arrested on domestic assault charges after he refused to let a female friend leave his home, stole her cell phone, and physically harmed her. He resisted arrest and was further charged with that infraction as well as disorderly conduct.

According to the Associated Press, the plea deal has Palin serving 10 days in jail following his stint in the veteran-orientated program, and if he doesn’t complete the entirety of the program, he will spend an entire year in jail. Once the program is completed, the Department of Corrections will determine what’s next for Palin — that could include further treatment, house arrest, or more time in jail.

When asked about her brother’s legal drama, sister Bristol Palin, star of Teen Mom OG, said that her brother is an adult and can handle himself, Us Weekly revealed.

“My brother is a grown man, and I really don’t have anything to even say about it. He’s an adult, and he makes his own decisions just like I make my own decisions,” Bristol said.