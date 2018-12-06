Taylor Swift Joins Hayley Kiyoko On Stage For ‘Delicate’ Duet At LGBTQ Event

Taylor Swift gave fans a surprise performance last night when she joined singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko on stage at Jack Antonoff’s LGBTQ benefit concert on Wednesday. The two sang an acoustic version of Swift’s hit song “Delicate,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Video footage of the evening from fans showed Swift holding a black guitar that matched her black blazer, strumming along as she sang the tune. Kiyoko cheerfully danced beside her and encouraged the crowd to join in the vocals. Kiyoko occasionally provided some backup vocals for Swift as well.

At the end of the performance, Swift hugged Kiyoko and thanked the crowd before walking off stage.

“Delicate” debuted on Swift’s Reputation album earlier this year. The song peaked a No. 12 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

Fans were stunned to see Swift on stage, as the singer hadn’t been scheduled to perform. This was also the singer’s first performance since completing her Reputation tour on November 21.

“We didn’t know she was coming,” one person shared on Twitter when Swift took to the stage.

Earlier in the evening, during Kiyoko’s set, Swift spoke to the audience about the event, NME reported.

“It’s so great to be at this incredible show,” she said.

Taylor Swift and Hailey performing at the Ally Coalition pic.twitter.com/vk5D2wgkCI — omarxnyc (@omarxnyc) December 6, 2018

She also spoke about Hayley’s performance.

Hayley is killing it,” Swift said. “Her family’s in the audience, so Hayley’s killing it, right?”

Kiyoko was once of several artists to perform a set at the benefit concert, which is run annually by Antonoff, lead singer of indie pop band Bleachers and a close friend of Swift. Antonoff’s sister, Rachel, a fashion designer, also helped organize the event.

This was Antonoff’s fifth time organizing the concert, also known as the Talent Show, which raises funds for the Ally Coalition, a group dedicated to standing up for the equal rights of LGBTQ youth. The Ally Coalition highlights inequalities through a number of tours, online campaigns, and events throughout the year, according to the group’s website.

Other performers included Regina Spektor, Rostam, and Lana Del Rey, who reportedly debuted a few new country songs at the event. “Special guests” were said to be joining as well, so it is possible that Swift’s surprise had been planned all along.

Earlier this year, Kiyoko and Swift performed together during Swift’s tour. Swift had invited Kiyoko on stage–another surprise–to sing Kiyoko’s song “Curious.” Swift made it clear following the performance that she admires Kiyoko’s bravery for calling out the double standards in gay vs. straight romance.

“We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I’ve never encountered homophobia and she has,” Swift said about Kiyoko.