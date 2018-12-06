10 Biggest Surprises Of The Golden Globes Nominations

'Vice' leads the nominations, no Best Picture nod for 'Roma,' little love for 'Atlanta', and other surprises from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

This year’s Golden Globe nominations were announced Thursday morning, and as usual, there were some surprises in the choices. The biggest shocks in the Globes’ choices were as follows.

The Most Nominated Movie Is… ‘Vice’?

The film that got the most Golden Globe nominees was not a hit like A Star is Born, Crazy Rich Asians, or Black Panther. Instead, leading the pack with six nominations was Vice, director Adam McKay’s upcoming biopic of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Vice doesn’t come out until the week of Christmas, it skipped most of the fall film festivals, and early critical reception has been mixed. But Vice still got nods for Best Picture -Musical/Comedy, Best Director (McKay), Best Actor- Musical/Comedy (Christian Bale), Best Supporting Actress (Amy Adams), Best Supporting Actor (Sam Rockwell), and Best Screenplay.

‘A Star Is Born’: Not A Musical

Even though it featured about a dozen original songs, sung on screen by the actors, A Star is Born was for some reason submitted in the drama category, rather than musical/comedy. Bohemian Rhapsody, which also featured a whole lot of singing, was also nominated in the drama category. A Star is Born also didn’t get the expected nod for Sam Elliott in the Best Supporting Actor category.

No ‘Roma’ For Best Picture

Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white epic Roma has been considered a top awards contender for much of the year, and it received a whole lot of Golden Globe nominations, including Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. But Roma was not given a nod for Best Picture.

‘First Man’ Gets Mostly Ignored

The Neil Armstrong movie First Man also had high hopes going into awards season, but it performed sluggishly at the box office and couldn’t outrun an odd controversy about its use of the American flag. The Golden Globes didn’t pick the film for Best Picture or honor Gosling’s performance, although Claire Foy was nominated for Best Supporting Actress and the film got a nod for Best Original Score.

Another All-Male Director Category

Last year at the Golden Globes, presenter Natalie Portman noted the lack of women in the Best Director category. This year’s slate of nominated directors is once again entirely male. In addition, all 10 Best Picture nominees were directed by men.

No ‘Cold War’

Polish director Paweł Pawlikowski’s Cold War has been one of the more acclaimed foreign-language films this year, but it was left out of the Best Foreign Film category.

Emma Stone For ‘The Favourite,’ But Not ‘Maniac’

Emma Stone did not receive a nomination for the well-regarded Netflix series Maniac, though she did get a Best Supporting Actress nod for her role in The Favourite. Amy Adams, though, got acting nominations for both movies and TV, for Vice and Sharp Objects, respectively.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

No Repeat For ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

The Hulu series won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series last year, but its less-acclaimed second season wasn’t nominated in that category, although Elizabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski got acting nods.

‘This Is Us’ Is Snubbed

The much-loved NBC drama series got zero nominations, even after Sterling K. Brown won an acting Golden Globe last year.

No Series Nod For ‘Atlanta’

The second season of Atlanta, subtitled “Robbin’ Season,” was the most critically acclaimed TV series of the year, but it was left out of the drama series category, with its only nomination going to series creator Donald Glover for acting.