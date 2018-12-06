‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Devon Suffers An Anxiety Attack

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, December 6 brings new evidence in J.T.’s murder. Plus, Devon gets professional help and Phyllis asks Nick to be a professional escort.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) worried over not being able to contact Victor (Eric Braeden). Then, at Genoa City Police Department, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) questioned Nick (Joshua Morrow) about the fire and insinuated that Nick could have set it to hurt Victor. When his mother and sister arrived, Nick got Rey to show the new evidence he found — a gun registered to Victor with his fingerprints on it and a stained shirt covered with J.T.’s blood.

Rey stunned the Newman family by revealing Victor as the prime suspect in J.T.’s murder. Of course, nobody even knows where The Mustache is right now, so his family is left to deal with Rey and all the questions.

At Devon’s (Bryton James), Ana (Loren Lott) and Nate (Brooks Darnell) discussed Devon’s therapy. Then they talked about a meeting Devon had with Rebecca Barlow later in the day. Meanwhile, at the therapist, Devon explained his grief and got some excellent advice. Devon also revealed that he had not actually forgiven Lily (Christel Khalil). The therapist also recommended medication, which Devon initially balked at trying. However, the doctor pointed out that Devon is self-medicating with alcohol, and he agreed to try a more constructive approach to handling his overwhelming feelings.

Later at the meeting, Devon suffered a panic attack and struggled to conduct business. Rebecca was upset that Devon’s artist Renee was still in London on tour instead of there to meet. Ana tried to save the day, but Rebecca was irritated about them wasting her time.

Jabot also had a meeting coming with Rebecca Barlow, and Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) bickered over it. Phyllis thought that Billy wanted to undermine her. Later, they met up at the Club and Rebecca revealed Jabot with all their energy is on her short list. As the meeting wrapped up, Billy left, and Rebecca asked Phyllis about a man across the room — Nick (Joshua Morrow). Phyllis didn’t let on that Nick was her boyfriend and promised to set something up for Rebecca. Later Billy and Phyllis congratulated each other over their success.

Finally, back at home, Phyllis attempted to butter up Nick. She had a big favor to ask, so she gave him a massage, which, of course, worked. Nick agreed to do anything she asked, but Phyllis shocked him with her reply. She said, “Even if it involves going on a date with another woman?”