Jennifer Aniston Credits Boxing For Making Her Feel ‘Fantastic’ Ahead Of 50th Birthday

Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday is just around the corner but that doesn’t mean that the actress feeling old in any way.

This week, Aniston has been making her press rounds to promote her new Netflix movie titled Dumplin‘. During a stop at the Ellen Show, DeGeneres joked with her friend that her “big” birthday is coming up soon and joked that she wanted to throw her a big party on the show to celebrate.

“I’m doing a party for you, on this show,” DeGeneres told Aniston. “I am going to have an entire hour — you know how fun my birthday is, you’ve been here for my birthday. And you know how special and surprises and stuff. What if we have your birthday here, for the whole hour, we celebrate you? I meant it.”

Jennifer told the talk show host that she absolutely loved that idea before asking Ellen if she was “greedy” for wanting to then continue the party at Ellen’s following the show. To that, Ellen joked that it probably “wouldn’t happen,” but they would talk about it down the road.

And while the ladies were talking about Aniston’s upcoming birthday, Ellen pointed out that Aniston looks absolutely “fantastic.”

“I feel fantastic,” Jen replied before telling Ellen that boxing sessions with trainer Leyon Azubuike are part of the reason why she feels so amazing.

“He calls me champ, and it’s not weird! I never thought someone would be able to call me champ and I would be okay [with it]. ‘Hey champ! We gotta get [your heart rate] up to 80, champ!'”

As mentioned before, Jennifer has been doing a lot of press to promote her new Netflix movie in which she plays the role of a former pageant queen. When Aniston’s plus-sized daughter decides to follow in her mother’s footsteps in an attempt to make a point about beauty standards, Aniston’s character is none too pleased but Aniston says the story has a “beautiful” message.

And as the Inquisitr shared, Jennifer opened up about the role and how she can relate it to her actual relationship with her late mother, Nancy Dow. The 49-year-old dished that there are a lot of similarities between the mother/daughter dynamic in Dumplin’ and the mother/daughter dynamic that played out in real life with her mom mostly because her mom was all about “presentation” and what she looked like and what Jen looked like.

“I did not come out the model child she’d hoped for and it was something that really resonated with me, this little girl just wanting to be seen and wanting to be loved by a mom who was too occupied with things that didn’t quite matter,” Aniston shared.

Aniston’s mother passed away in 2016 and the two never had a great relationship though Aniston seems to be pretty close to her father, actor John Aniston.

Dumplin’ premieres on Netflix tomorrow.