Shauna Sexton Says Her Relationship With Ben Affleck Left Her ‘Really Scarred’

Shauna Sexton and Ben Affleck called it quits back in October after the actor finished his most recent stint in rehab. The two enjoyed a romantic getaway in Montana but parted ways shortly after. A source has told Us Weekly that Sexton was left feeling “really scarred” after her split from Affleck.

The source revealed that the two-month-long relationship between Affleck and the former Playboy model was full of ups and downs. Affleck would want to go out and party, and then turn around and go to church the next day.

“Sometimes he [wanted] to go out, drink and get girls, and other times [he was] completely sober and going to church,” the source revealed.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple just dated casually, so the split was pretty cordial. The source also revealed that friends close to Affleck feared that the 22-year old model would lead Affleck, 46, back to his old partying ways. Sexton was spotted visiting Affleck at his rehab facility — so the hope that he would have her support was there — but still, folks close to Affleck had their doubts.

“This breakup was exactly what Ben’s friends had been hoping for because they felt Shauna could lead Ben back into the party world all over again. The counselors told Ben that he shouldn’t start a new relationship at this early point in his sobriety, especially with a woman who isn’t sober,” the insider told ET. Affleck was spotted shortly after the split attending church services, looking pleased.

A friend close to Affleck also revealed to People that Affleck needs to spend time on himself and focus on staying sober so he can be there for his children.

“He enjoyed being with her but is working on himself, and being together with her at this time is not something that works. He will date in the future, but for now his focus is on his sobriety, family and his next project,” the source added.

As for Sexton, she seems to be keeping busy post-breakup. According to her Instagram account, Sexton has been traveling internationally and stopped at several iconic locations worldwide, including Buckingham Palace. She has also recently shared several sultry snaps of herself. The model posted a pic of her and some girlfriends before a night out on the town, and another racy pic of her splayed out naked on the floor.