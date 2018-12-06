Ariana Grande Loves Jeff Goldblum’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Spoof

Of all the “thank u, next” parodies, Jeff Goldblum’s one might just be everyone’s favorite — or at least Ariana Grande’s.

The Jurassic Park actor joined forces with Late Late Show host James Corden to recreate Grande’s music video for her hit single, which they cleverly named “thank u, jeff.” According to Entertainment Tonight, the spoof starts with the late-night host knocking on Goldblum’s dressing room door, where Corden thanks him for being on the show and introduces the hilarious phrase “thank u, jeff.”

Then the British presenter is seen rocking silk pajamas and reading through the Jeff Goldblum version of the “thank u, next” book that Grande shows in her music video, which features pictures of the actor’s movie characters throughout the years instead of photos of the pop singer’s ex-boyfriends.

“First saw him in The Fly, where his face was grotesque. Then he won independence from an alien mess,” he sings. “In Thor: Ragnarok, his performance was classic. But who could forget the hot doctor that he played in Jurassic?”

Corden delivers some more epic verses, including, “He’s our silver fox with black thick-rimmed glasses / The way that he talks will charm off your a**es,” before belting out the hilarious chorus while on a stage with a couple of dinosaurs and several men dressed as the 66-year-old’s most memorable characters.

As he performs, Goldblum can be seen playing the “stage mom” role, which was first made famous by Amy Poehler in Mean Girls, and then by Kris Jenner in Grande’s music video, pushing other people to try and get a good angle as he records the whole thing on camera.

Grande, 25, was so amused by the parody that she wrote on Twitter, “Omg…. may I please…. please for Christmas have the thank u, Jeff book? It’s for a friend. promise.”

However, it seems like she may have a tough time getting her hands on the book, as by the end of the spoof, Goldblum confronts Corden and asks him if he’s had it for a long time, to which the talk show host embarrassingly replies that he’ll “get rid of it.” His guest then tells him he found the journal gesture very sweet, and Corden finally admits that he actually intended to keep it.

Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” music video draws inspiration from several classic movies from the late ’90s and early 2000s, including Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, and 13 Going On 30. Many stars who were part of the films that she honored, including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Tina Fey, have already reacted to it.