‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Vice’ Among Top Golden Globe-Nominated Movies

Best Picture contenders include 'Black Panther,' 'A Star is Born,' 'Green Book,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' and 'Mary Poppins Returns.'

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations were announced Thursday morning, and the movies chosen include a wide variety of films in what’s seen as a wide open year for awards.

The Best Picture nominees include Black Panther, Blackkklansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk and A Star is Born on the drama side, and Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Green Book, Mary Poppins Returns and Vice in the musical/comedy category. Those category choices are likely to lead to controversy, as two of the “drama” nominees, Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star is Born, are full of songs and would seem to belong on the musical side.

Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma did not receive a Best Picture nomination, but it was nominated in the Foreign Language Film category, as well as for Best Director and Best Screenplay. First Man was also snubbed in the Best Picture category, although it did receive nods for Best Supporting Actress (Claire Foy) and Best Original Score. Steve McQueen’s Widows was shut out completely.

Vice, Adam McKay’s biopic of former Vice President Dick Cheney, actually received the most nominations of any film, even though it hasn’t yet been released.

As for the acting categories, the Best Actor dramatic category chose Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate), Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), and John David Washington (Blackkklansman.) Best Actress in a Drama picked Glenn Close (The Wife), Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), Nicole Kidman (Destroyer), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me) and Rosamund Pike (A Private War.)

The musical/comedy acting categories feature Christian Bale (Vice), Lin Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book), Robert Redford (Old Man & The Gun) and John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie.) On the actress side, the honorees were Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Charlize Theron (Tully) and Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians.)

We are pleased to confirm that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will be co-hosting this year’s 76th #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/H4ktWJ0jvk — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 5, 2018

The Golden Globes also honor television. The nominees for Best Television Series (musical/comedy) are Barry, The Good Place, Kidding, The Kaminsky Method and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, while the Best Television Series (drama) picks are The Americans, The Bodyguard, Homecoming, Killing Eve, and Pose. In the latter category, four of the five are new series this year, while The Americans was picked for its final season.

The Golden Globes are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This year’s awards, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, will air January 6.