‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Billy ‘Catches’ Nick Cheating On Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, December 7 bring intense struggle against past demons for Nikki. Plus, Billy thinks he’s rushing to Phyllis’s rescue over Nick cheating.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) struggles with old demons, according to Inquisitr. In fact, before the end of Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) investigation into Victor (Eric Braeden) and J.T.’s murder, Nikki finds herself deep into a bottle. Tomorrow she faces down temptation and stress and pours herself a glass of wine, which she hides when others come into the room.

Between Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) blackmailing them, Rey constantly questioning them, the fire at the Newman stables, and the worry over where J.T.’s body is, the Fab Four is in deeper trouble than ever before. While Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Sharon (Sharon Case) go about their daily business, Nikki and Victoria handle the situation almost constantly at this point.

To throw Rey off his idea that Victor murdered J.T., Nikki will have to come up with a stellar plan, but if she is not sober, the chances that she will make a mistake increase dramatically. The more reckless she becomes, the more details she may end up giving away to Genoa City’s newest detective, and orange never looks great on Nikki. Jail time would not be an excellent way to start 2019. The way things are going, though, it looks like a good case scenario for the Newman matriarch would be rehab.

According to She Knows Soaps, Billy (Jason Thompson) believes Nick (Joshua Morrow) is cheating on Phyllis. Billy’s chin hits the floor when he spies Nick and Rebecca Barlow cozying up over dinner at the Club. He cannot believe his eyes that Nick would cheat on Phyllis already. As Rebecca puts the moves on Nick, Billy wastes no time in rushing to Nick and Phyllis’s to give his ex-girlfriend the dirty details of what he saw.

However, when he arrives, Phyllis drops a bombshell of her own — Nick is doing her, Billy, and Jabot a favor with Barlow. Phyllis explains how she sweet talked Nick into going on a date with the businesswoman to help seal the deal that Jabot needs from her. Billy isn’t quite sure what to think about that, though.

The tension between Billy and Phyllis is palpable, and they’re working together at work better than ever. It’s only a matter of time before that tension erupts into something more personal than work. For now, though, Billy takes his leave from Nick and Phyllis’s.