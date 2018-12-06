Kardashian Sisters Slam Pranksters Who Created Travis Scott Cheating Hoax

On Wednesday evening, Kim and Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to speak out against the YouTubers who staged photos of “Travis Scott” looking intimate with another woman, igniting rumors that the rapper was cheating on Kylie Jenner. The YouTubers admitted that they used a Travis Scott lookalike for the photos to prove a point about the internet, according to Complex.

Kim shared a screenshot on Twitter of the video in which the pranksters admitted that they faked the scandal and added her own thoughts on the matter.

“I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together,” the 38-year-old influencer wrote. “This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!”

Kim was referring to Travis and Kylie’s daughter Stormi, who was born in February this year.

Later that evening, 34-year-old Khloe chimed in to defend her sister’s relationship.

“People are absolutely disgusting! The mind games this would do to somebody… That is so completely not OK! This person should be so ashamed of themselves! What filth,” Khloe said.

The photo in question circulated on Monday and began a social media frenzy. YouTuber Christian Adam then came forward in a video on his channel to say that it was all a joke, meant to “see how gullible the internet is,” People reported.

I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together. This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong! pic.twitter.com/KtodBpmiHR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2018

Christian added a clip of the video to Instagram and wrote in the caption that he never intended to ruin any relationships or families. He also added that people should never believe everything they see on the internet.

Kylie and Travis both shared the screenshot of the video on social media and expressed how much the prank shook up their world. Kylie also said that she is happy to be in a strong relationship that could withstand such a frightening act, according to Entertainment Tonight.

When the photo was initially leaked, Travis immediately addressed it as fake, saying that his relationship is “sturdy.”

In addition to Khloe and Kim, many fans expressed their disappointment, saying how uncool it is to joke about cheating and showing support for Kylie, Travis, and Stormi.

One user pointed out that, while Christian’s prank was wrong, the YouTuber did start a conversation about ethics in the media.

“Did he not highlight how fickle media reports are and expose a lot of these media houses for not investigating before publishing?” the user asked.