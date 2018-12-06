Justin Timberlake’s Celeb Pal Offers Easy Solution For Canceled Man Of The Woods Concert Dates

Justin Timberlake shocked his fans with a serious Instagram post just hours after he postponed the latest in a string of concert performances, but it was pal Jonah Hill who offered a reasonable solution to the “Man of the Woods” singer’s troubling problem.

He announced that he is pushing back all of his remaining December dates as his bruised vocal cords continue to heal.

Variety reported the singer posted the following serious message on his Instagram page, where he explained what is happening in regards to the concert dates.

“Hey guys, I’m sure you have heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords,” the post reads.

“My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month,” the singer explained.

This is the fourth time Timberlake has had to postpone his performances. He had to back out of shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden and KeyBank Center for the same reason back in October. Timberlake also postponed his show at the Tacoma Dome in Washington earlier this month.

Laryngopedia.com explains that bruising of vocal cords is when one or more capillaries in the vocal cords rupture, so that blood leaks into the tissue. This vocal cord bruising occurs as a result of excessively vigorous voice use, aggressive coughing, or even a very loud sneeze, and it can make the voice hoarse or otherwise limited.

Timberlake then noted on Instagram, “I am really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding — I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on the rescheduled dates.”

On November 1, the singer held an entirely silent interview with good pal Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The singer fulfilled his Tonight Show obligation — he just didn’t say anything over the course of several segments and was pretty creative covering up his inability to utter a single word.

Timberlake pal Jonah Hill then stepped up to the plate by serving an easy solution to the problem of the canceled shows.

“I have decided to fill in got JT on his remaining dates,” the actor wrote in the singer’s comments section.

“It’s what we do in our incredibly small circle of people with extraordinary voices. Feel better. I got you until you do.”

It is not certain whether or not Timberlake will take Hill up on his offer.