Prince Charles Said Marrying Princess Diana Was A ‘Mistake,’ Alleges ‘Express’

A new book by royal commentator and author Robert Jobson revealed that Prince Charles said his marriage to the late Princess Diana was a “mistake,” reported Express.

Jobson claims that the People’s Princess was “reduced to tears” during her engagement to Prince Charles, who “knew they were not suited” from the beginning of their marriage.

The claims were made in a book to honor the monarch for his 70th birthday titled Charles at Seventy: Thoughts, Hopes, and Dreams.

Speaking to Express Jobson remarked, “I found out extremely new material which was obviously splashed in the civilization where Charles basically felt he got it wrong over the marriage, which is quite a big statement.”

Jobson then explained how Prince Charles’ reaction toward making this commitment affected Princess Diana.

“He knew that before he married Diana, who was very young, he was much older than her, that they were just not suited as a couple. He would go off and do his thing and come back and explain what he was doing to her. They just were not suited. He knew they were not suited,” Jobson claims.

“He knew it was a mistake forehandedly and in the book, I explain that he feels that he should have stopped it,” he concluded.

It has long been a royal legend that because Prince Charles put an age on the time he should wed, his courtship with the late princess was rushed because of royal and public pressure on the couple to marry.

Sally Bedell Smith, the author of Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life, seems to echo Jobson’s claims.

“It wasn’t for love. In effect, he was bullied into it — or so he thought — and that sheds light on sensitive Charles’ fraught relationship with his brusque father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 95. Charles, then 32, and Lady Diana Spencer, a besotted 19, had only a few dates by 1981, but the media pack was stalking her, convinced she was the one,” said Smith in her book, as reported by WCNC.

“Philip wrote Charles a letter — because that is the ‘regrettable’ way they communicated, Smith writes — telling him it was unfair to Diana’s reputation to dawdle: Either propose or release her, he advised.”

On July 29, 1981, the Prince of Wales and Princess Diana were married in St. Paul’s Cathedral, London. The couple seemed to be happy for a short period of time before their public facade began to crumble and Diana began speaking out about her unhappiness to her close friends and confidants.

Prince Charles continued a friendship throughout his marriage to Diana with Camilla Parker Bowles, whom he would later marry in 2005 after Diana’s tragic death in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

In a shocking interview released to BBC Panorama in 1995, Diana opened up on the flaws of her relationship with the Prince of Wales, famously revealing there were “three people” in her marriage – her, Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles.