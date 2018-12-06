Princess Diana Worried About Prince Harry For This Reason

A documentary on the royal family reveals that the late Princess Diana worried about Prince Harry for this definitive reason.

In the 2013 Netflix documentary The Royals, royal expert Jennie Bond noted that the late princess feared her young prince would be looked over by not only the family but outsiders as well who might have believed his value wouldn’t be as important as his older brother, Prince William.

“Diana always told me she was a little bit worried about Harry. She was worried that he would get overshadowed, that he didn’t have a proper role if you like. This is always a historic problem for the spare. You have an ‘heir’ and you have a ‘spare,'” explained Bond.

Princess Diana died tragically in a car accident in Paris when Harry was just 12-years-old.

This series also made claims that Princess Diana felt it would be difficult for Prince Harry to make a difference as a younger son since the bulk of the work for the family and the most importance would be placed on Prince William and his future wife, who would eventually inherit the roles of king and queen of England.

Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011. The couple has three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

There have also been rumors suggesting that Prince Harry is jealous of Prince William because the latter is second in line the throne, reported International Business Times.

Just last year, Prince Harry revealed he has no interest in becoming a future king.

“Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time. We are involved in modernizing the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people,” Prince Harry famously said in 2017, as reported by Express.

Princess Diana need not have worried about her younger son, who is doing more for the monarchy that she could have ever dreamed.

After years of floundering while he found out who he wanted to be as a man, Prince Harry joined the army after finishing school and served for 10 years, where he was known as Officer Cadet Wales, noted the royal family’s official website.

While in the army, Prince Harry rose to the rank of captain and undertook two tours of Afghanistan. He continues to work in support of his fellow servicemen, promoting support for wounded men and women as they adapt to life post-injury.

The Duke of Sussex now spends his working life supporting a number of charitable activities and projects and carrying out public duties in support of the queen. His marriage to Meghan Markle has rejuvenated the royal family’s image in the public eye and solidified his public popularity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will welcome their first child together early in 2019.