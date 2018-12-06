Gigi Hadid Goes Braless As She Poses For 2019 Pirelli Calendar

She is one of the most prolific models of her generation, and Gigi Hadid proved once again that she’s comfortable in any scenario as she posed for the 2019 issue of the coveted Pirelli Calendar.

The model shared some gorgeous black-and-white pictures from her shoot, including a few behind-the-scenes snaps, with her 44.9 million Instagram followers on Wednesday. Gigi is one of the many celebrities featured in the 46th edition of the calendar, which was shot by veteran photographer Albert Watson, whose pictures are meant to look like movie stills. This year’s theme is titled “dreams,” as each woman is pondering about her future in the film stills, according to People magazine.

“Each character has a part to play in the 2019 Pirelli Calendar,” Watson said. “In some cases, the role was close to what the actress does for a living, but here they were certainly all acting a part. Not themselves. And that’s what I wanted.”

The 2019 lineup also includes designer Alexander Wang, Dirty John actress Julia Garner, American Ballet Theater principal dancer Misty Copeland and American Ballet Theater dancer Calvin Royal III, as well as French model and actress Laetitia Casta. As for Gigi’s part, the photographer explained she is playing the role of a woman who just broke things off with her partner.

“She has a confidant, not a boyfriend, played by the designer Alexander Wang,” the photographer said. “He is helping her get over this difficult time. I think there’s a degree of angst in these images. With Gigi Hadid’s character, I wanted to convey the sense of a woman thinking about her future, but also showing her in a situation of loneliness.” In the BTS photos she shared on social media, Gigi said working with the legendary photographer was “pure honor and joy.”

Copeland and Calvin Royal III play dancers who dream of performing in Paris, which allowed them to show off their incredible dancing moves for the photos. Casta portrayed an artist “dreaming of success,” which according to Watson was the perfect fit as the French actress also does sculpting and other types of artwork in her spare time.

The eldest Hadid sister was one of the many A-list celebrities who attended the 2018 Pirelli Calendar launch gala in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday night. She stunned in a glamorous black satin dress, which featured a ruffled neckline, and styled her signature blonde locks into a chic chignon, as reported by the Daily Mail.