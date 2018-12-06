Ashley Graham Flaunts Insane Curves In A Plunging Red Dress

Ashley Graham's revealing her enviable curves in a body-hugging red dress.

Ashley Graham is flaunting her amazing curves in a slinky red dress in a series of new photos posted to her Instagram account on December 5. The stunning plus-size model was showing off her amazing body in the plunging dress as she posted several photos of herself striking a number of different poses in the skin-tight red ensemble.

Ashley could be seen laying on her side in two photos she shared with her 7.8 million followers as she promoted a new foundation from Revlon. The other cleavage-baring snaps featured Graham with her back to the camera as she shot a sultry look to the photographer over her shoulder as well as posing with her arms up in the air.

The last upload showed Graham in a room of mirrors, giving a look at her amazing body in the curve-hugging red dress from all angles while also revealing that she opted to pair her plunging ensemble with matching red heels.

Fans shared seriously gushing messages in the comments section of the uploads, praising the star for confidently flaunting her curves on the social media site this week.

“You look ah-mazing!!” one fan commented on Ashley’s photos, telling the model that they were “totally in love with you and this dress” with an emoji with hearts for eyes.

Another wrote in the comments section that Graham looked “so stunning it’s actually unreal.”

“Daaaaammmnnn you rock that dress,” a third commented.

The stunning photos come shortly after the Inquisitr shared that Ashley was forced to clap back at trolls who accused her of being ashamed of her curves after they incorrectly claimed that she’d lost weight.

Denying that she’d dropped a few pounds and had actually gained weight over the past few years, Graham told Glamour in a cover feature that it “sucked” to have everybody think that she wasn’t proud to be a plus-size model.

“It sucked that everybody had to go in on me like, ‘Oh, you lost so much weight,'” she said of all the negative attention she received. “If these people actually knew me—which, you know, they don’t and maybe never will—they would know that my body just hasn’t changed.”

“To be completely honest, I’ve gained weight in the last five years, not lost weight,” Ashley then added. “If you actually look at my IMG Polaroids from when I first signed with them to now, you can tell I’m thicker.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Back in 2017, she also denied that she hits the gym to lose weight after clapping back at Instagram trolls who accused her of trying to lose her curves by working out and instead exercises to stay healthy and to feel good as well as to clear her head.

“I don’t work out to [lose] weight or my curves,” she said on the social media site, per Shape. “Because I love the skin I’m in.”