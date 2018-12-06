Lottie Moss Leaves Little To The Imagination On Instagram While Showing Doubt — ‘Might Delete’

Lottie Moss doesn’t often post revealing photos on her Instagram account. But on Wednesday, the 20-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a raunchy snap of herself in a swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, the young half-sister of the iconic 1990s supermodel Kate Moss is rocking a black one-piece swimsuit by St. Lucia Bay, which features a deep neckline, low back and sides, and high-cut leg, leaving a lot of skin exposed. Lottie is posing sideways with her right leg propped forward in a way that accentuates her booty and obliques.

To spice things up, the model and socialite is holding the front part of the swimsuit forward in a way that also exposes the side of her breast. The photo also showcases Lottie’s hip tattoo, a small piece that reads “not yours.” Lottie, who has recently dyed her blonde locks dark, wore her hair down and swept to the side in a relaxed style. She is wearing neutral colors on her face, sporting light brown eyeshadow, a dash of mascara, and gloss on her lips.

In the caption, Lottie suggested that she wasn’t feeling confident about posting the photo, adding that she might eventually delete it.

The snap, which Lottie shared with her 245,000 Instagram followers, garnered nearly 10,000 likes and more than 140 comments, making it one of her most-liked posts in recent months. Fans took to the comment section to reassure her, urging her to keep it and “own it.”

“Why would you ever delete?” one Instagram user wrote, while another one added, “Never delete, never regret.”

Professional life can be difficult for the younger siblings of worldwide famous personalities. But Lottie has said she doesn’t feel pressured by the legacy of half-sister Kate Moss, according to the Daily Mail.

“My sister and I are two different people and she is on her path and I am on my own,” Lottie is quoted as saying by the publication.

In addition to modeling, Lottie has designed her own clothing line, which launched earlier this year and was sold in partnership with PacSun, as W Magazine reported at the time. The Lottie Moss Collection featured a range of summer-inspired basics, including cropped top, off-the-shoulder blouses, floral sundresses, and easy separates, the report continued.

Lottie, who has since moved from London to Los Angeles, said that launching the collection in the U.S. made the transition easier.

“I was feeling a bit like a hamster in a wheel, and with this collection coming out in the U.S., it made sense to go over and help it there,” she said.