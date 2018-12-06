‘RHONY’ Star Luann De Lesseps Dances In A Tiny String Bikini At 53

Luann's showing off her bikini body in a seriously skimpy bikini.

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps is proving that amazing bikini bodies certainly don’t have an age limit as she danced around in a seriously skimpy two-piece in a new video posted to her Instagram account on December 6. The 53-year-old reality star was showing off all her hard work in the gym while enjoying some time in the sun in Miami.

The video showed Luann shimmying back and forth as she pointed two fingers in the air while giving her more than half a million followers on the social media site a close-up look at her rock hard abs and toned arms in her skimpy white string bikini.

Luann shielded her eyes from the sun of the Sunshine State sun in dark sunglasses as she smiled from ear to ear after escaping the New York cold for the getaway.

“Loving #Miami,” the mom of two wrote in the caption of the bikini video she shared with her followers this week, adding a palm tree, bikini, and sunshine emoji to her vacation post. “Having a blast at #artbasil & cannot wait for #countessandfriends to play @fillmoremb on Feb 16th!!!”

The latest look at de Lesseps in a bikini comes just days after the star was spotted in Florida with her fellow RHONY cast mates enjoying some time at the beach.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Luann was photographed by paparazzi filming for the popular Bravo reality show while sporting a blue strapless bikini earlier this week.

Co-star Bethenny Frankel was also snapped flaunting her toned body by wearing a two-piece bikini, while fellow New York Housewife Ramona Singer opted to cover up a little more in a white bathing suit with a sheer cover-up.

Lars Niki / Getty Images

Luann’s been pretty open about how she keeps her body looking so fit and toned even in her 50s, revealing that health and fitness is a big part of her life in several social media posts.

Per Bravo TV, the star revealed following a stint in rehab at the beginning of the year that she was more focused than ever when it comes to hitting the gym after sharing a video of herself working out and bouncing a medicine ball as well as balancing on a huge inflatable yoga ball.

“Sweat, c’est la vie! C’est bon; c’est bon,” de Lesseps captioned the videos.

Bravo TV also reported that the reality star has been trying out yoga moves on her road to a healthier lifestyle after vowing to be “committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018” after a difficult 2017 that included an arrest on December 24.

Following the arrest, de Lesseps then checked herself in for a 21-day stay at an alcohol treatment center before returning home in January.