Halle Berry Puts Cleavage On Full Display In Plunging Dress At Pirelli Calendar Event

She’s known for seemingly having discovered the secret to lasting youthfulness, and Halle Berry proved it once again when she turned heads upon arrival at the 2019 Pirelli Calendar launch gala in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday night.

The 52-year-old arrived in style to the red carpet of the star-studded event at HangarBicocca, dazzling in a pastel-colored AADNEVIK dress, which featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high split, helping showcase her incredible figure and busty assets. Berry matched her ensemble with a pair of pink stilettos, and she styled her honey-colored locks into a chic fringed chignon.

As reported by the Daily Mail, she opted for a coat of natural-looking makeup, and completed the look with Marco Bicego earrings and a Maxior ring. The Hollywood star was all smiles as she posed for the cameras, parading her age-defying physique down the red carpet.

Berry recently told Us Weekly that she is in “the best shape of my life,” which she attributes to the ketogenic diet she follows (a diet that is high on fat and protein and low on carbohydrates) and a strong dedication to fitness and a healthy lifestyle. She also said a key factor in her latest gains is her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, who’s been guiding her in the gym for over three years. She has branded him “the man who changed my life” and called him her “secret weapon.”

Just a few days ago, the Catwoman actress was seen hanging out with her two children — 10-year-old daughter Nahla, who she shares with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo, four, who she shares with French actor Olivier Martinez — in Los Angeles.

Berry met Aubry during a Versace shoot in 2005, and the two were in a relationship until 2010, two years after she gave birth to daughter Nahla. The couple then went through a highly-publicized custody battle after the actress said she wanted to take Nahla with her to France, as she wanted to move there with her new partner and third husband, Martinez. However, she ended up divorcing him in December 2016, after being married for three years.

She then went on to date British music producer Alex Da Kid, but the two went their separate ways in December last year. Berry took to her Instagram stories around that time to post a picture with the words “Done with love,” and a source told E! News that she “put things into perspective” and decided their relationship was “not for her.”