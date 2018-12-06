Kourtney Kardashian Strikes Sexy Pose & Shows Cleavage In New Photo With Scott Disick

It seems like Kourtney Kardashian is really into showing her ex Scott Disick what he’s missing out on. So much so, that she’s rubbing her newfound sensuality and racy snaps in his face — literally.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to post a risque photo of herself striking a super sexy pose while laying on a bed, with Scott and their daughter Penelope sitting right next to her. Kourt is wearing a long-sleeve black dress with a low-cut neckline and cutouts in the chest area, showcasing her ample cleavage and toned legs.

She looks at the camera as she rocks a pair of cool sunglasses, and seems to be taking a break from the kids as her ex of ten years and father of her three children gives Penelope all of his attention. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed her sense of humor by simply captioning the photo “Coparenting.” The former couple were together for around a decade, but ended their rocky relationship for good in 2015. Scott, 35, has since moved on, and has been dating the much younger Sofia Richie for over a year now, while Kourtney recently became single after dating model Younes Bendjima for nearly two years.

And despite the fact they’re not together anymore and remain on good terms, even spending Thanksgiving together, Kourt reportedly likes to get back at Scott for having behaved as a playboy when they were together, running around with other women, and to show him what he could have had if things between them had worked out.

“Kourtney is well-aware that Scott is watching her every move, who she dates, and who flirts with her online. Kourtney likes knowing that Scott is watching and regrets losing her,” a source told Hollywood Life.

But someone who is definitely not going to find Kourtney’s new picture amusing is Scott’s current girlfriend, Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the model feels like she is constantly competing with Kourtney, and gets insecure when Scott spends too much time with his ex.

“She loves him a lot and would be devastated to lose him to Kourtney. Sofia invited Scott to spend Thanksgiving with her and her family but was totally cool and understanding when he decided to spend the day with his kids instead,” an insider said.

“But when Sofia saw Kourtney post the pics of Scott with her and the kids together, looking like a happy family, it was like a dagger in Sofia’s heart,” the source added, referring to a picture Kourtney posted on Instagram of herself and the kids alongside Scott during Thanksgiving.