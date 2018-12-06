Lais Ribeiro Dons Pink Bikini & Tugs At Bottoms On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro is done with this year’s successful VS Fashion Show, but that doesn’t mean that she has a ton of time to relax. Along with fellow VS model Barbara Palvin, Lais has jetted off to Costa Rica for her photoshoot for the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue.

And it doesn’t look like she’s wasting any time, as sneak peeks of the shoot are making their way to Instagram. One of the new pictures shows Lais wearing a pink bikini. The top had thick straps, like a sports bra, but had an oval cut-out in the center to give it a more revealing look. She also tugged at her bikini bottoms, which were already small to begin with. She wore her hair down and looked to her left for a dramatic shot. Fans are totally feeling the vibe, with people complimenting Ribeiro saying things like, “Very nice,” “you are the best girl,” and “Wow you are so beautiful / keep slaying queen.”

The SI Instagram also reveals a couple of other looks for the shoot, including a small black-and-white bikini with neon yellow accents. One video showed Lais getting prepared for a shoot, as hair artists put a wreath of colorful purple, pink, and white flowers in her hair. She wore a small, white bikini top while she covered up with a purple towel below her waist.

The model previously opened up to the Hollywood Life about how to find confidence in a swimsuit, and her advice is applicable to anyone.

“I think it’s all about the fit. Anyone can look good in a bathing suit, but what’s most important is the fit and making sure that you can move around on the beach or by the pool. I also think pairing your bikini with a really nice sarong helps keep the look a little more fashionable and lets you cover up if you’re feeling a little modest.”

Plus, she got real about her typical diet.

“I love eggs and avocado for breakfast. For lunch, I usually each some type of salad and for dinner I have a protein with veggies. Cheat meals really depend on what I’m in the mood for, but I usually end up eating like my 9 year old son!”

Many VS models talk about how they look forward to their cheat meals after the fashion show taping is over. Hopefully, Lais had the chance to indulge after all of her hard work. For now, fans can look forward to seeing more from the SI photoshoot in the coming weeks.