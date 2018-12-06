Romee Strijd Stuns In Black Mesh Sports Bra & Leggings On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd shared a short GIF to her Instagram Stories, captioning it “another day on set w / @victoriassecret.” The Story showed Romee with her hair pulled back in a high ponytail, as she wore some pink blush and nude lipstick. She wore some matching eyeshadow while wearing a black, mesh sports bra. The model also wore some black leggings and showed off her toned midriff and curves.

Strijd also shared an Instagram post today, where she wore a chic, leather outfit. It included a high-necked shirt, along with a leather jacket with a huge silver buckle and belt around her waist. She captioned it, “Always loving some leather on leather.” Most of her fans loved the look, however, some people protested the model choosing to wear leather, with one person complaining, “Cruelty on cruelty.” Others praised Romee, saying “ugh love u” and “WOW.” A couple of her fans noted that they were in the area also but missed seeing her. The post was geo-tagged DUMBO, Brooklyn.

The model has been sharing photos from the area for the past day or so, with another post showing her on the Brooklyn Bridge. She noted that “Living in NYC for 4 years now, and never walked the Brooklyn bridge.”

Perhaps that’s why she looked especially stoked in the picture, as she wore a pastel pink sweater under a tan overcoat. She completed the look with some dark pants.

Like other Victoria’s Secret models, Romee is just now enjoying some down time after a whirlwind of events leading up to the VS Fashion Show. From the weeks before the taping which requires tons of working out and rehearsals, to the day of the taping, along with attending the screening, her schedule is likely to have been jam-packed. Strijd shared a couple of photos of her favorite looks from the fashion show, which included an incredible sparkly outfit made from crystals that were topped by a wing shaped like a star.

Previously, Romee shared some of her tips and tricks to preparing for a big show with Grazia.

“I like to stay healthy and physically and mentally balanced all year long. But of course, at the moment of a VS show or a big bikini shoot, I like to look my best by watching my food a little bit more carefully, choosing the healthy options and waiting to have my cheat meals after the show is finished.”

Hopefully, the model’s had some chances to enjoy some cheat meals after putting in long hours to ensure a successful runway show.