‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, December 4: Taylor Throws Herself At Brooke’s Feet

Bold and the Beautiful recap for December 4, reveals that Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) were manning the front desk together. They were playing around with the stapler when Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) appeared and said that they should staple themselves together since they were so inseparable. Once inside the design office with Eric (John McCook), Quinn remarked on Donna’s apparent lack of secretarial skills, per Soaps. He told his wife that she shouldn’t take Donna or Pam seriously. He also said Donna knew that he was a happily married man.

In the meantime, Pam had been trying to contact Leslie, a model, who was late for her fitting with Eric. Quinn said that she would model for him, but after passionately kissing, he said that he should notwork with a model that he desired. Back in reception, Pam had just found out that Leslie had a flat tire. She then suggested that Donna fill in for Leslie. Eric agreed and soon Donna emerged from the dressing room in the designer gown. He said that it was beautiful, and Donna affirmed that the dress fitted her like a dream. Eric then said that he didn’t just mean the dress.

RT if you love seeing these two working at the front desk again! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/z9N2j7OOXS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 4, 2018

At Forrester Creations, Hope (Annika Noelle) told Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that she needed to tell her mother about Taylor (Hunter Tylo). Steffy didn’t believe that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang)could keep this a secret. Hope said that something had snapped when Taylor confronted her and her mother. Steffy wanted to know where Brooke was, and Hope said that she was probably with Taylor.

Brooke angrily confronts Taylor about her past, present and future behavior. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/g0uPb7rmnD #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/AIiI8lOKNJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 4, 2018

Brooke was indeed with Taylor at Steffy’s home. Brooke tried to grab Taylor’s handbag to see if she was carrying a gun. Taylor snatched her bag back before collapsing on the sofa and crying. Meanwhile, Brooke was ranting about Taylor shooting Bill (Don Diamont) in the back. Taylor cried that she was more shocked at her actions than anyone else and said that she was ashamed of herself.

Did you ever think you would see this happen? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/6DWiB0qj3l — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 4, 2018

Taylor told Brooke what happened the night that she shot Bill. She said that she only meant to take him down verbally but she never actually spoke to him that night. Brooke wanted to turn Taylor over to the cops, but Taylor said that she was a not a danger. Brooke insisted that what Taylor had done was attempted murder. Taylor begged Brooke to keep her secret and fell on her knees. At Brooke’s feet she begged, “Please, Brooke, my freedom is in your hands.”