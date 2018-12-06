New Orleans Saints News: Playoff And NFC South-Clinching Scenarios For Week 14 Vs Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints can lock up a playoff spot and the division title this week.

The New Orleans Saints are coming off of a down week in which they saw their 10-game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. After brushing off that loss on Thursday Night Football, the Saints have had some extra time to rest and practice for Week 14. On Sunday, the Saints will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and there is a lot on the line as far as things go for the playoffs and the NFC South.

Despite the fact that the Saints are coming off of a loss, they still have a record of 10-2 and sit on top of the NFC South. Their closest competition in the division is from the Carolina Panthers who are 6-6 and they are followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 5-7 and the Atlanta Falcons at 4-8 as shown in the standings on CBS Sports.

Believe it or not, none of the teams in the division are eliminated from playoff contention as of this time and can still somehow get it. That leads us to Week 14, though, and the postseason-clinching scenarios that are in place for the New Orleans Saints.

One thing that fans in the Who Dat Nation need to remember is that the Bucs may only be 5-7, but they have already faced the Saints once this season. As a matter of fact, they are one of the only two losses the Saints have had in 2018 and New Orleans doesn’t want them to achieve a clean sweep.

First things first, the Saints can clinch a playoff berth by simply picking up a victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. With that victory, the Saints wouldn’t only be in the playoffs, but they would also win the NFC South division with three more games left in the season.

New Orleans can also clinch the division and get into the playoffs if the Carolina Panthers lose to the Cleveland Browns.

So, the Saints can win the NFC South and lock up a playoff spot with:

1. Saints win or tie OR

2. Panthers loss or tie

If the Saints were to lose and the Panthers were to win, the NFC South crown would still be up for grabs. New Orleans can still get into the playoffs, though, and for that to happen the Saints would need:

1. Philadelphia Eagles loss + Minnesota Vikings loss + Washington Redskins loss or tie

Should the Saints end up clinching a playoff spot and winning the NFC South, there is still work to be done this season. New Orleans will still want to do whatever they can to secure a first-round bye in the playoffs and also possibly lock up home-field advantage if the Los Angeles Rams lose another game. A lot is in the line in Week 14 of the 2018 NFL regular season, and the Saints are hoping things go their way.