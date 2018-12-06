Priyanka Chopra Article Calling Her A ‘Global Scam Artist’ Is Deleted With An Apology From ‘The Cut’

After the Cut published a 1,600-word article written by comedian and writer Mariah Smith about Priyanka Chopra, backlash ensued. Lots of it. The article titled, “Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Love for Real?” bashed Chopra, saying that “All Nick wanted was a possible fling with Hollywood’s latest It Woman, but instead he wound up staring straight at a life sentence with a global scam artist,” as detailed by the Inquisitr.

Smith also suggested that Chopra was marrying Nick Jonas for her personal gain, which would seem a bit far-fetched to people who know that Priyanka is a well-known Bollywood actress. After all, you don’t get more than 32 million Instagram followers unless you’re a successful person in your own right. She may have gained more followers after she was linked to Joe, but she had her own fanbase for years.

The backlash from the article became so severe that the Cut decided to delete the article and issue a formal apology. But before that happened, Joe Jonas and his fiancé chimed in with their own shock at the article.

“Last night, the Cut published a post about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship that shouldn’t have gone up. We’ve received dozens of messages from readers expressing their anger. We want you to know that we hear you and we’re sorry. The whole piece missed the mark. There is no good explanation for this other than human error and poor judgement. This was a mistake, and we apologize to our readers and to Priyanka and Nick.”

Before deleting the article, however, the Cut tried to update it to “tone down the language,” according to the Washington Post.

But the problems appeared to stretch far beyond the name-calling. For example, Krutika Mallikarjuna from TV Guide said that the piece “was based on a lack of understanding of hindu wedding ceremonies.” And even for Sonia Saraiya from Vanity Fair, it wasn’t acceptable even if it were satirical.

Moreover, an editor from BuzzFeed News, Louis Peitzman, stated something that nobody else was talking about: that the editors should have stopped the piece from ever being published in the first place. Not that he was taking all the blame off the writer, but he has a good point that it’s the editors’ jobs to make sure the writers are on track.

But besides all of the bashing and drama, Priyanka and Joe both shared some incredible photos from the wedding on Instagram. The two had a traditional Indian wedding, along with a Western wedding. The latter featured Priyanka wearing a 75-foot-long veil, which was an epic sight to behold.