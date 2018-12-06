‘Vikings’ Season 5, Episode 13 Preview: Ivar Plans A Sacrifice And Ubbe Plans A Baptism

And, over in Iceland, another person from Floki's new community disappears.

A new trailer has been released for Episode 13 of History Channel’s Vikings. In it, Ivar the boneless (Alex Hogh Anderson) wants to make a sacrifice and the Vikings’ souls are brought into question as King Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) asks for a baptism.

The new clip opens with Ivar announcing that he wants to make a sacrifice. He insists that this sacrifice must be someone that people have heard of, indicating that Episode 13 of Vikings will see a human sacrifice over the much more common animal sacrifice common in Vikings. As to who this person might be is anyone’s guess. Although considering Ivar might want to get rid of his opposition, perhaps his brother, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), and King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) had better watch their backs around Ivar. However, as Carter Matt points out, this sacrifice might not be the only notable thing to occur in Episode 13, suggesting that there is plenty more than what is just revealed in the trailer.

Meanwhile, over in Wessex, the appearance of Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) in white robes is a pretty good indication that they have decided to be baptized into the Christian faith. Although, whether they will really convert to Christianity, or are just doing it for the good of their people, remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in next Wednesday to find out more.

You can view the teaser video for Episode 13 of Vikings Season 5 below.

In addition to the trailer, there are some clues that can be gleaned from the synopsis for Episode 13 of Vikings as well.

According to History Channel, Episode 13 is titled “A New God” and the synopsis is as follows.

“Heahmund must try to convince King Alfred that his actions are in defense of the Crown. Ubbe and Torvi strengthen the position of the Vikings but not all in the Viking camp support their strategy. Another settler disappears in Iceland.”

It appears that King Alfred has already found out about what Heahmund (Johnathan Rhys Meyers) did to Lord Cuthred (Jonathan Delaney Tynan) in Episode 12 of Vikings, as revealed in the Inquisitr‘s recap of the episode. Heahmund will have to work hard to justify his actions to King Alfred. Although, if he can use the slant that there was a plot to kill the king, then it might work out all right in the end.

Floki’s (Gustaf Skarsgard) new community in Iceland also gets a mention in the Episode 13 synopsis for Vikings Season 5. And, as per what viewers have seen previously in Iceland, things are not set to improve any time soon since it appears Floki has more issues to deal with in Episode 13.

Vikings returns to History Channel on Wednesday, December 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.