‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lucas Returns With Shocking News, Sarah Wants Eric To Raise Holly

Days of our Lives spoilers heading towards the end of the week reveal that there will be so much conflict in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) return to Salem this week. Lucas’ girlfriend, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will be thrilled to see that he has returned to town, but she’ll soon be heartbroken when he drops a huge bombshell on her.

Spoilers suggest that Lucas will tell Chloe that he plans to return to Europe to be with his daughter, Allie, whom he shares with his former wife and close friend, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). Chloe will be completely devastated by Lucas’ decision, and the couple will share a sad goodbye.

Meanwhile, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will confront Lani Price (Sal Stowers) about her feelings for him. As many DOOL fans will remember, Eli and Lani share a complicated history together.

After dancing around their feelings for one another for a long time, the pair fell into bed together upon believing that their significant others at the time, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) were doing the same, even though that wasn’t the case.

Lani then found herself pregnant with Eli’s baby, which proved to bring a ton of drama to her life. Sadly, Lani went into premature labor after suffering complications throughout her pregnancy. The couple’s baby boy didn’t survive the birth.

Lani and Eli named the baby boy Abraham David after their two fathers. Since the devastating loss, the two police officer partners have been through a ton of ups and downs, but have only seen their bond grow stronger. Now, Eli believes Lani has feelings for him, and he’ll be ready to confront her about the future of their relationship.

Does Holly belong with Eric? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/DSYRvmaRbI — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 2, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will appeal to her mother, Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) in hopes that she will back off and allow Eric Brady (Greg Martsolf) to raise Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) daughter, Holly.

Although Holly is Maggie’s granddaughter, Nicole asked Eric to take care of Holly just moments before she seemingly died in the warehouse fire. However, it seems that Maggie may not be on board with that plan.

Fans can see more Days of our Lives drama when the soap opera airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for times.