Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Enjoy A Girls Day Out At The Royal Opera House

The royal mother-daughter duo enjoyed a sneak-peek of the Nutcracker ballet.

Kate Middleton and her daughter 3-year-old Princess Charlotte are starting their own holiday tradition. The Duchess of Cambridge left the boys at home last week to take Charlotte to see a sneak-peek of the Nutcracker ballet at the Royal Opera House, according to People.

It’s well known that the young princess loves to dance, often seen doing so at public royal outings. Thus, she was likely awed by the beautiful Christmas ballet. Her father, Prince William, lovingly spoke about her love for dance earlier this year calling it her favorite hobby. “My daughter Charlotte loves dancing,” he told visitors at a Commonwealth Day reception.

The visit to the Royal Opera House likely helped Charlotte feel better about missing out on the festive Christmas party her parents held recently at Kensington Palace. The event was meant to honor military families who will be separated over the Christmas holiday. Unfortunately, the young princess was unable to be present at the event due to being in preschool. After the party ended, Kate and William attempted to let their children see some of the festivities, but the decorations had already been torn down.

“We took the children down to where the party was but everything was gone,” Kate said.

“They were so disappointed!”

The royal family is excited to get into the holiday spirit, and has been busy baking Christmas treats and decorating their home. During her recent visit with Prince William to Leicester, the Duchess spoke with university students about her children’s joy regarding the holiday season.

“They’re doing well, thank you,” she said of the young royals.

“They’re getting excited for Christmas time, because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up.”

Kate got her love of Christmas time from her mother, Carole Middleton, who also loves going all out with decorations and decor. In a recent interview, she shared that she makes a point to fill her home with as many Christmas trees as possible. This way the children all have the chance to decorate a tree on their own in whatever style or fashion they would like.

Meanwhile, the prince himself even tried his hand in the kitchen, inspired by the spirit of the season. In preparation of their royal Christmas party last week he helped with dessert preparation by making truffles. The father of three knew better than to try to include the children in the process saying, “I can’t do this and look after the children!”