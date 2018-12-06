Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Her Dangerous Curves In Fur And Little Else

Singer and reality TV star Aubrey O’Day let her fans know that during the winter, she likes to layer her look. Of course, she did not mention that in this instance, she layered a tiny fur wrap over little else.

In addition to singing with her bands Danity Kane and Dumblonde, the 34-year-old artist serves as a brand ambassador on Instagram for Fashion Nova, which means she regularly treats followers to all the glory the clothing has to offer.

In a recent share to her Instagram account, the “White Hot Lies” singer paired lacy black panties with a tiny black and tan faux fur wrap that she held over her breasts to protect her modesty. The busty beauty gave the camera a sultry stare as her blonde, shadow root locks fell around her shoulders. On her face, she wore a smokey look that accented her arresting eyes. O’Day contoured to highlight her best features and topped the makeup off with a nude color on her full, pouty lips.

Around her neck, the DJT singer accessorized with multiple gold necklaces in varying lengths. Her black fingernails matched nicely with the strip of fur, and she adored her fingers with an array of gold rings. Around her wrist, O’Day sported matching gold bracelets. In the image, the DK3 bandmate stood in front of an interesting wrought iron feature with grapes and leaves twisting as she popped her hip and raised one leg to show off her curves to the fullest advantage.

For her next sexy piece of fashion, O’Day took a line from Ariana Grande’s new song, “Thank You, Next.”

In that dark look, the singer poured herself into a wet look black skintight dress that showcased her stunning hourglass figure. She wore a see-through top that covered her shoulders, arms, and even her hands to give the outfit a vampy flair, which her nearly black lipstick highlighted.

This fall, O’Day and her Danity Kane bandmates, Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard, reunited for the third iteration of the group, which formed on MTV’s Making The Band, and pleasantly surprised their fans with their The Universe Is Undefeated tour, which runs until March 2019.

The former contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice is known for saying what she thinks, which makes her Instagram fans love her even more. Earlier this week, she shared a video from the tour with the heartfelt caption, “beyond grateful that I got my stage, and sister, back. Here’s to the most fun, talented, and kind creatives I’ve ever shared the stage with.”