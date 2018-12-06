The Spanish third-tier side UD Melilla must travel 11 hours to face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey Round of 32 tie.

Spanish third-tier side Unión Deportiva Melilla needed to travel 11 hours to reach Madrid, where they will face European champions and 19-time Copa Del Rey winners Real Madrid on Thursday, according to ESPN. To make matters worse, the team from the north coast of Morocco will go into the second-leg Cup Round of 32 match already on the wrong end of a 4-0 aggregate score. But the team’s players say that they are happy to make the journey, even though it will take them on a seven-hour boat ride across the Strait of Gibraltar, followed by a two-hour bus ride, and another two hours on a flight from Malaga to Madrid, to arrive in time for the game that will live stream from the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. UD Melilla Spanish Copa del Rey second-leg Round of 32 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. Central European Time on Thursday, December 6, at the iconic, 81,000-seat Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. In the United Kingdom, kickoff takes place at 3:15 p.m., while in the United States, the match will start streaming at 10:15 a.m. ET, 7:15 a.m. PT. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 8:45 p.m. local time on Thursday night.

The kickoff time is earlier than usual due to the national holiday in Spain celebrating the 40th anniversary of the country’s constitution, which was ratified in 1978, three years after the death of longtime fascist dictator Francisco Franco, according to the Daily Mail.

“This game in Madrid is for everyone to enjoy, it’s a reward for the team,” said Melilla’s Dani Barrio, who captains the team that sits atop the table of the 20-team Group Four in Spain’s Segunda Division B, per Soccerway data.

While Real Madrid will sit most of its regular players, including Luka Modric, who would have been playing his first game as Ballon D’or winner, as SB Nation reported, Coach Santiago Solari said that the academy players who will take to the pitch must take the lower-league side seriously.

“The first leg was very good because we put in a very good performance with a good attitude and intensity, against a team that play very good football and are top of their group in Segunda B. That division is very underestimated and there are teams that play very good football,” Solari said, according to the official Real Madrid site.

Newly crowned Ballon D’or winner Luka Modric of Real Madrid and Croatia will rest for the Thursday Cup tie. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. UD Melilla Copa Del Rey second-leg Round of 32 match, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

The good news for viewers is that there is a way for fans to watch the Copa Del Rey match stream live for free, without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Los Blancos vs. Union Deportiva Melilla match live streamed for free.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Thursday Cup match. In the United Kingdom, there will be no live stream offered, nor will there be one in India. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed here by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by the tech site CNET.

In Italy, the Melilla-Real Madrid Copa Del Rey contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the DAZN sports platform will also live stream the match.

For a comprehensive list of outlets in other areas of the world that may carry a live stream of Real Madrid vs. UD Melilla, check out the listings at LiveSoccerTV.com.