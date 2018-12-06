Kym Herjavec Shares Adorable Family Holiday Photo As Robert & Twins All Wear Matching Onesies

Kym Herjavec has tons of fans, not just of her but of her adorable twins. Her latest Instagram post shows the entire family, including husband Robert, wearing matching onesies. The black onesies had red lining with white holiday patterns, including reindeer and snowflakes. It’s an incredibly adorable photo of her family. In the captions, Kym plugged Tipsy Elves, one of the most successful businesses to come out of Shark Tank.

The two met after they were paired up for Season 20 of Dancing With the Stars. At the time, Robert had split from his wife Diane Plese. He had been in that marriage for over 24 years. And during the season of DWTS, there were moments that made fans wonder if the two were dating, including a May 4 broadcast that showed the two kissing during a contemporary dance, according to Us Magazine.

At the time, they denied the rumors, with Kym saying, “It was just part of the dance!” and Robert adding, “We’re professional dancers, we were just in the moment.”

Fast forward and the two are now married and parents to twins. Kym likes to keep her fans updated on the babies’ progress on her social media, sharing adorable family photos and sweet moments from daily life.

Meanwhile, Tipsy Elves, the company that sells the onesies featured by the Herjavec’s is continuing to do well. The company was founded in 2011, and the founders went on to Shark Tank in December 2013. Since then, the company has made over $70 million in sales, detailed Business Insider.

The company is best known for their ugly Christmas sweaters but has since expanded their line to include all sorts of gear for different occasions. They’ve even collaborated with Taco Bell to come out with a holiday line, according to Life & Style Weekly.

At any rate, fans who can’t get enough of the Herjavec family can stay updated via her Instagram page. Her Stories right now include more video of the twins wearing the onesie, along with a short video of Robert doing a silly dance with one of the babies.

In addition, Kym also posts videos from her dance fitness class. She often uses props to mix things up. For example, her video from a week ago shows a combo she did with a Swiffer, along with another where people danced with sticks. Obviously, the former DWTS pro still loves teaching dance, and she looks quite fit too in some of her recent photos where she wore a leopard-print crop top and leggings.