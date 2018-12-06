‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Won’t Be Buying Any Christmas Presents For Her Daughter This Year

Cameran Eubanks believes her 1-year-old already has everything she could want.

Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks has been known to be upfront and honest when it comes to her parenting, even if it raises a few eyebrows. She was especially candid about her decision to stop breastfeeding her daughter back in September of 2017, even though her daughter was only 3-months-old. Eubanks knew she’d likely be mom-shamed for her choice, but believes that the only person who knows what is best for her now 1-year-old daughter Palmer is her. Most recently, she shocked fans when asked what she’d be getting her daughter for Christmas this year, according to Pop Culture.

Eubanks feels that her daughter is too young to really appreciate or need Christmas presents. After all, she already has everything she could want. “Nothing. She has enough. Santa will come when she can understand,” she told fans of her decision to skip buying presents for Palmer this year.

Palmer is the first and only child that Eubanks shares with her husband Jason Wimberly, whom she married in 2014. The couple began trying to get pregnant in early 2017 and succeeded on their first try. Although the Bravo personality loves being a mother, she has no plans to have any other children. “No. One and done,” she said simply.

Eubanks encourages other mothers to make their own decisions in terms of parenting without feeling pressure from the mom-shamers out there. Despite the onslaught of backlash she received after her decision to stop breastfeeding, she wasn’t the least bit unsettled by the judgment. Rather than making up an excuse behind her reasoning for opting to bottle feed her infant, she held nothing back. “I know I’m opening up the floodgates with this one,” she wrote on social media. “You see, I’m not quitting because my milk supply dried up or because I’m sick… I’m quitting because I’m just plain OVER IT. By CHOICE. I know I will get lectured and judged by this but it doesn’t bother me,” she continued.

“I need some freedom back for my sanity and the bottle and formula will allow that. You are NOT a bad mother if you don’t like breastfeeding.”

The actress went on to say that there are plenty of poor decisions she could make that would negatively influence her daughter, but this is not one of them. She is more focused on ensuring that her baby gets the nutrition she needs than appeasing her social media followers.