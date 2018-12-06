Napolitano says that the president's son is expecting it too.

With the release of the Michael Flynn sentencing recommendations, many experts are anticipating that there will be additional indictments in the Robert Mueller investigation and Judge Andrew Napolitano, a judicial analyst for Fox News, says he expects Donald Trump Jr. to be one of the people indicted.

The Washington Times reports that Napolitano went on SiriusXM’s The Dan Abrams Show to share his perspective on others to be named in the Mueller investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 United States Presidential Election. Judge Napolitano says that he expects Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. to be on the list of those indicted along with Jerome Corsi.

Napolitano says he can’t be sure, but he has heard that the younger Donald Trump is expecting to be named.

“I don’t know who, but I do know that Donald Jr. has told friends he expects to be indicted.”

Abrams continued, saying “Do you expect he’d be indicted?” “Yes.”

Donald Trump Jr. has speculated publicly that an indictment from Robert Mueller would likely come from what he told the FBI about the meeting at Trump Tower with a group of Russians, Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort, who has already pleaded guilty.

The Judge thinks Trump Jr will be indicted by Mueller What are your thoughts? https://t.co/j8YZYw4uaP — Wayne Dupree ???? (@WayneDupreeShow) December 5, 2018

Mediaite says that the judge believes that things are looking bleak for the son of the president and in a conversation with Abrams in reference to the Flynn sentencing memo, Napolitano read the line the line about Flynn’s “substantial assistance” as being related to Trump Jr.

Napolitano adds that this is all a “huge deal” and thinks there is a possibility between the Trump investigation and the recent Deutsche Bank raids. He believes if the elder Trump isn’t worried about this, he should be.

“The President himself should be extremely uncomfortable about this.”

Abrams asked Napolitano if he thinks Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband, will also be indicted, and he explains that he is less sure about the Trump son-in-law’s peril, but he is pretty sure that Jerome Corsi will suffer the same fate at Trump Jr.

Newsweek says that Abrams pressed Napolitano on the link between the Deutsche Bank raid and Special Prosecutor Mueller’s investigation, and the Fox News judicial expert broke it down.