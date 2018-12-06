Demi Rose Shares A Busty Selfie From Amsterdam On Instagram

Instagram star Demi Rose shared a new Instagram photo that was geo-tagged Amsterdam, Netherlands. She posed in a low-cut, brown tank top for the selfie, as she wore some shimmery dark lipstick with mascara and heavy eyebrow liner. The model wore her hair down, and the backdrop appears to show a set of some sort with lights. Fans commented, “Gorgeous,” “So pretty,” and “Looking beautiful.”

Rose hasn’t explained why she’s in Amsterdam, but her Twitter status from a couple of hours ago read, “I’m really more of a Summer person.” Perhaps she’s reflecting on the arguably dreary weather in the city right now, which is around 48 degrees Fahrenheit and cloudy according to Google. It’s also supposed to rain for the next four days, so that’s probably not Demi’s favorite weather.

After all, Rose is best known for her bikini photos and videos, like the one she posted on November 25 while enjoying a boat ride. In that video, she danced in a thong one-piece, which her fans loved.

But that’s not to say that Demi hasn’t found a way to flaunt her curves even during the winter months, as a photo from her outing to Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park showed her in some tight jeans and a leather jacket.

Whatever the case, there’s no arguing that Demi’s selfie game is one of the strongest on Instagram. After all, this is how she described her rise to internet fame, according to Life & Style Magazine.

“I’ve had Instagram since I was 18. I posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew from like 60,000 to 200,000 to a million. In school I was quite popular on Myspace and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognizing me and stuff on the street. I just got used to it.”

Rose now has over 7.9 million followers. She keeps her fans up-to-date on many of her daily goings-on, and posts Instagram Stories fairly regularly. Her current Stories show her getting a pedicure at Nailology in London. She also showed off her new nails, which were a light pink color with a feminine vibe. In addition to pedicures and manicures, Nailology also offers SNS Dipping Powder for stronger nails along with various nails enhancement options like ombere nails and refill nails.

I’m really more of a Summer person ????????‍♀️ — Demi Rose (@DemiRoseMawby) December 5, 2018

In addition to Instagram, Demi’s also expanded on her social media presence with an official fan app that’s available for both iPhones and Androids, which she launched this summer.