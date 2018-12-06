Jared Kushner ‘Should Worry’ About Info Michael Flynn Gave Mueller, Says Reporter Who Penned Trump Biography

Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner may have been directly implicated in the Russia scandal by information Michael Flynn gave to Robert Mueller.

Russia investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller set off a wave of speculation with his court filing Tuesday detailing how former Donald Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had helped with the Russia probe by cooperating extensively with Muller and his team. But Mueller left large portions of the document blacked out, as the Inquisitr reported, leaving experts and journalists to wonder what, exactly, Flynn told Mueller and who in Trump’s inner circle he implicated.

But according to an investigative journalist for Bloomberg News, Tim O’Brien, who authored a 2005 biography of Trump, there is one person in particular other than Trump himself who should “worry” about what Flynn told Mueller, and that is perhaps the closest person to Trump in his administration. The person he is referring to is 37-year-old Jared Kushner, who is not only Trump’s senior White House adviser but as the husband of Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, Trump’s own son-in-law.

O’Brien is not only the author of the 2005 Trump biography TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald but he was sued by Trump over the book’s revelation that Trump’s actual net worth at the time was between $150 million and $250 million — when Trump claimed that his wealth was between $5 billion and $6 billion. A judge dismissed the case, according to ABC News.

Michael Flynn may have directly implicated Jared Kushner in Russia collusion, a Trump biographer says. Mario Tama / Getty Images

In his Bloomberg analysis of Mueller’s heavily redacted sentencing memo for Flynn, O’Brien notes that Flynn and Kushner jointly attended a private meeting in Trump Tower with then-Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak on December 1, 2016, during Trump’s post-election transition period. Both Kushner and the White House have denied that economic sanctions against Russia were discussed at that meeting. But Flynn has admitted that in his meetings with Kislyak, he did, in fact, discuss the issue of sanctions against Russia and the possibility that a Trump administration would lift them, according to a Guardian timeline of events. Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI about those conversations.

But Kushner has also been grilled by Mueller’s investigators at least twice, according to ABC News. If Kushner maintained in those interviews that sanctions were not discussed at the Kislyak meeting, he could also be on the hook for lying to investigators.

Flynn also admitted lying to investigators about his conversations with Kislayk in which he asked the Russian ambassador to help block a United Nations vote condemning Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories. But it was Kushner who ordered Flynn to convey that request to Kislyak, according to a CNN report. In his interviews with Mueller, it remains possible that Kushner lied about that interaction as well.