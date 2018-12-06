A24 Acquires New Horror Movie ‘The Hole In The Ground,’ Hoping To Follow ‘Hereditary’ As Another Horror Gem

After being compared to movies like 'The Babadook,' is 'The Hole In The Ground' set to be the next big horror movie?

Hoping to make as big a splash at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival as they did earlier this year with Hereditary, A24 Films recently acquired the new horror movie The Hole In The Ground, which will debut in 2019. The film comes from director Lee Cronin and stars Irish actress Seána Kerslake.

According to Variety, the film revolves around a mother named Sarah who loses her son in an immense sinkhole on their property.

“Sarah [is] a mother who moves with her young son Chris (James Quinn Markey) to a country home on the edge of a forest, which happens to hide an enormous sinkhole. Her boy vanishes and soon reappears unharmed, though his behavior grows increasingly disturbing, leaving his mother to fear the worst — that the boy in her home isn’t her son at all.”

The people at A24 seem to be optimistic about the movie, expressing admiration for the film and excitement towards its eventual 2019 release. A spokesperson for A24 is calling the film “remarkable.”

“A remarkable debut film, weaving suspense, terror, and supernatural folklore into a richly evocative story about the primal fears of motherhood.”

The Hole In The Ground will receive a theatrical release, as well as a pay-per-view release on DirecTV following the Sundance Film Festival, which will run from January 24 through February 3, 2019.

Earlier this year, A24 released Hereditary, which made a huge buzz at the Sundance Film Festival as one of the scariest horror movies ever made. Critics gave it high praise and it went on to be A24’s highest grossing film of all-time worldwide.

Prior to Hereditary, A24 released plenty of buzzed-about horror films, including the 2017 movies It Comes At Night and The Killing Of A Sacred Deer starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman. In 2016, A24 saw the release of the punk rock horror movie Green Room, which stars Patrick Stewart as the leader of a local chapter of Neo-Nazis who run a punk rock bar. In 2015 the independent film studio also released The Witch, which scored big at the box office and fared well with movie critics.

Aside from horror movies, A24 has had its share of Oscar hits, with Lady Bird being nominated for best picture last year and Moonlight winning the award one year prior. A24 also helped solidify themselves a major force in the movie industry with the science fiction movie Ex Machina.

Also set for A24’s 2019 film roster are the movies Native Son, Waves, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco.