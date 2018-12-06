Cardi B Posts First Photo Of Baby Kulture The Same Day She Breaks It Off With Offset

On the same day Cardi B announced that her and husband Offset were calling it quits, the singer also posted the first photo of her new baby Kulture on Instagram. TMZ reports that the 26-year-old, who has been famously reluctant to show photos of her new baby, finally shared her “heart” with eager fans.

On Wednesday, Cardi B revealed that she and her husband were getting divorced. The Bronx native posted a video to her Instagram page explaining that the pair were good friends and they’ve been trying to figure things out, but ultimately they just weren’t working out as a couple.

She told fans that it was “nobody’s fault” and said that they just grew out of love. Speculation immediately went rampant on the internet about what split the couple up, including allegations that Offset cheated on his wife with an Instagram model who goes by the name Summer Bunni. Text implying that the rapper was cheating hit the internet just a few days ago.

Since she has been so resistant to share her new addition with the world in the past, TMZ suggests that the timing of the release of the image of Cardi B and Offset’s baby is meant to change the conversation from the couple’s split. The image shows baby Kulture Kiari Cephus looking away from the camera while wearing a pink headband and a striped bib bearing her name.

Cardi B has held off on showing images of her new daughter, telling an interviewer that the couple just wasn’t ready.

“Me and my husband… We just don’t wanna show our baby right now,” she said in October.

In fact, the singer was apparently offered a seven-figure deal for exclusive rights to images of Kulture, but she turned it down. At the same time, she says she has been tempted to give in to the urge to share photos of her baby with the world.

“Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She’s so precious,” she said.

“There’s a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She’s my little buggy.”

That doesn’t mean that she isn’t open to talking about the little tyke. At the American Music Awards in October, she mentioned her baby during her acceptance speech.

“I really want to thank my daughter. I was so influenced when I was pregnant with her to be like, I gotta do this; I gotta show people wrong, prove people wrong — because they said I wasn’t gonna make it after I had a baby,” Cardi B said.