Jake Gyllenhaal Confirms ‘Spider-Man’ Villain Role In Hilarious Instagram Video

Jake Gyllenhaal didn’t really need to confirm his new role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home film, but he took to Instagram, in his first ever video post, to do so anyway.

Gyllenhaal was spotted wearing Spider-Man villain Mysterio’s costume back in October on the set of the film in the Czech Republic, but hadn’t actually officially confirmed the news himself to his fan-base. On Wednesday, he took to the social media site to post a funny video of himself, with the caption, “I just realized I’m not playing Spider-Man.”

As reported by ET Canada, 37-year-old Gyllenhaal plays Quentin Beck in the movie, who is described as a “failed actor-turned-special effects guru” who has decided to embrace his role as Spider-Man’s nemesis as he uses his powers for evil.

In the Instagram clip, Gyllenhaal can be seen reading a vintage Spider-Man comic book centered around the teenage superhero’s battle against Mysterio, who was first introduced as a villain in 1964. Gyllenhaal slowly lowers the comic book in the clip to reveal the shock on his face. “Woah,” he says in suprise, and there’s a slight pause before he has cut the video off just in time to avoid a profanity warning as he utters “What the f-”

Gyllenhaal will be facing up to the newest Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland, who has been playing everyone’s favorite teenage hero since Spider-Man joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 in Captain America: Civil War. Holland is reprising the role, despite having been turned to dust by Thanos’ purge earlier this year.

Other actors touted to appear in the new film include Samuel L. Jackson as S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, and Cobie Smulders as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill. Both Jackson and Smulders’ characters were also turned to dust in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War in April this year.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, is touted to be hitting theaters in early July next year, following the highly anticipated and as yet untitled Avengers 4 that is due for release at the end of April. Before Marvel reveals what happens to earth’s mightiest heroes, however, the studio still plans to introduce fans to another character who everyone is hoping against all hope will be able to undo Thanos’ handiwork: Carol Danvers, A.K.A. Captain Marvel.

With Brie Larson in the role of the woman who is supposed to be the strongest hero in the universe, Captain Marvel arrives in theaters in March.