Meghan Markle Reportedly Went ‘Ballistic’ Over Poor Hygiene Ratings At Hospital’s Maternity Wing, Per ‘Radar’

Meghan Markle is expected to give birth this spring, and she reportedly went “ballistic” when she learned the details of the Lindo Wing maternity ward at the St. Mary’s Hospital in London. For one, the wing only got a 2-out-of-5 rating for food hygiene during a recent mandatory government test. A report by the Food Standards Agency revealed that “improvement is necessary” on the “cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.”

However, the spokesman for Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, which operates the hospital, stated that “Two of the three aspects of food hygiene inspected at the Lindo Wing were rated as very good.”

“The issues highlighted in the report were isolated and have been rectified,” the spokesman added, according to the Daily Mail.

Additionally, Radar Online said that “the health trust that runs the wing has been slammed in another recent standards check for cleaning and the disposal of hazardous and toxic materials.”

This information allegedly did not sit well with Meghan, who reportedly wants to have a natural home birth using hypnobirthing techniques anyway. However, that request is completely out of left field for royals, as a source emphasized that it would be a “huge break with royal tradition and will never happen as the safe delivery of her baby is considered paramount.”

With that being said, Duchess Meghan reportedly wants to ensure the cleanliness of the hospital facility and the food during her stay, asking for cleaners to scrub the place and a personal chef to prepare her meals. Only time will tell whether her requests will be honored at the hospital, assuming Meghan really does give birth at the Lindo Wing. The source seems to be sure that the Queen herself would ensure that Meghan gives birth in the hospital.

Few probably predicted the waves that Meghan would make in the royal world after marrying Prince Harry. From her bold fashion choices to writing her own speeches, the Duchess has translated her Hollywood work ethic into her new role. However, that doesn’t mean that the transition has been seamless, with plenty of pushback being reported by insiders. So her request to give a home birth may seem ridiculous to the palace, but it’s just another way that Meghan appears to be exerting her personal preferences in a traditional setting.

With all the drama aside, there’s a reason to believe that her mom, Doria Ragland, will be present to help with the future baby.